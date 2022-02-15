Nox is back: Aberdeen nightclub to open for first time in two years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bosses have confirmed Aberdeen nightclub Nox will open its doors for the first time after staff were told the business would not make it through the pandemic back in 2020.

Management at Nox nightclub on Justice Mill Lane in Aberdeen have announced that they will be their doors will be open again on March 17.

Two years on from the “permanent” closure of the venue, they will be welcoming back Aberdeen’s nightlife.

The Signature Pub Group had previously said they were “gutted” that the venue would close back in August 2020 due to Covid restrictions.

The group behind the Aberdeen nightclub includes director Nic Wood, the eldest son of oil billionaire Sir Ian Wood.

Citing the uncertainty brought on by restrictions at the time, staff at the venue were put on a 30-day formal consultation period.

Signature Pubs also runs The Spiritualist across the road in Langstane Place and Paramount on Bon Accord Street.