Want to experience the ‘pet hen effect’? Charity to host rehoming event in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Want to experience the ‘pet hen effect’? Charity to host rehoming event in Stonehaven

By Ellie Milne
February 28, 2022, 7:23 pm Updated: February 28, 2022, 8:21 pm
People are invited to experience the "pet hen effect" for themselves
People are invited to experience the "pet hen effect" for themselves

A UK charity that saves around 60,000 hens from slaughter every year is hosting a rehoming event in the north-east.

The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) is inviting people to experience the “pet hen effect” for themselves and attend the event in Stonehaven on Sunday, March 10.

After saving the hens, the charity rehomes them as family pets, saying they are “as curious as cats and as loyal as dogs, with bags of affection” – with the added bonus of supplying fresh eggs.

The charity has found retirement homes for more than 860,000 hens over the last 17 years.

At the Aberdeenshire event in two weeks’ time, there will be 473 caged hens looking for homes.

As hens are sociable and and like to be part of a flock, the new pet owners must reserve a minimum of three birds.

Those who already have hens will be allowed to adopt two while the maximum number is 20, with the hens to be all kept together.

Rehoming a hen through the BHWT is free but a donation to cover adoption costs and the charity’s hen welfare campaigning work is welcomed.

The Stonehaven rehoming event is on Sunday, March 13. Supplied by BHWT.

BHWT is the first registered charity in the UK concerned with rehoming laying hens while improving their welfare across commercial and domestic sectors.

It was established in 2005 by Jane Haworth and now has 1,000 volunteers and 46 pop-up collection points.

The charity also educates consumers about caged eggs hidden in processed foods, such as pasta, quiches, cakes and mayonnaise.

Anyone interested in adopting a hen must register online by Thursday, March 10.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal