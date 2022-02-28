Want to experience the ‘pet hen effect’? Charity to host rehoming event in Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A UK charity that saves around 60,000 hens from slaughter every year is hosting a rehoming event in the north-east.

The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) is inviting people to experience the “pet hen effect” for themselves and attend the event in Stonehaven on Sunday, March 10.

After saving the hens, the charity rehomes them as family pets, saying they are “as curious as cats and as loyal as dogs, with bags of affection” – with the added bonus of supplying fresh eggs.

The charity has found retirement homes for more than 860,000 hens over the last 17 years.

At the Aberdeenshire event in two weeks’ time, there will be 473 caged hens looking for homes.

As hens are sociable and and like to be part of a flock, the new pet owners must reserve a minimum of three birds.

Those who already have hens will be allowed to adopt two while the maximum number is 20, with the hens to be all kept together.

Rehoming a hen through the BHWT is free but a donation to cover adoption costs and the charity’s hen welfare campaigning work is welcomed.

BHWT is the first registered charity in the UK concerned with rehoming laying hens while improving their welfare across commercial and domestic sectors.

It was established in 2005 by Jane Haworth and now has 1,000 volunteers and 46 pop-up collection points.

The charity also educates consumers about caged eggs hidden in processed foods, such as pasta, quiches, cakes and mayonnaise.

Anyone interested in adopting a hen must register online by Thursday, March 10.