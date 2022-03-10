Meet some of the people offering up their homes to those fleeing Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Since the invasion of Ukraine, people across the north and north-east have rushed to show their support by sending donations in their truckloads.

Now, they are opening up their homes as shelter for those who need it – whether that be for the short-term or the long.

Through various Facebook groups and websites like Shelter for Ukraine, people are sharing spare rooms and empty holiday lets that they are willing to let Ukrainian refugees stay in for free.

Here are just a few of the people who want to lend a helping hand:

Kirsty and Baz Wilson, Forres

Kirsty and Baz Wilson have three spare rooms which are open to anyone who needs them. They also want to offer food, internet access and any other things a family might need.

Mrs Wilson, a care worker from Forres, said: “It was an instant decision for both of us. There was no discussion or should we shouldn’t we, it was we have to.”

The couple want to support those less fortunate than themselves.

“These people are losing everything in the blink of an eye,” Mrs Wilson said.

“We are extremely lucky and we’d like nothing more than to help in any way we can.”

Richard and Sue Broom, Banff

Both Richard and Sue Broom have worked in conflict areas, which made them empathise even more with those currently trying to flee Ukraine.

Mr Broom said: “I was in Sierra Leone when the Ebola crisis was raging and saw the suffering that that caused, and I imagine in Ukraine that’s a lot lot worse because people are dying in the streets as we speak.

“These poor people are being pushed out of their own country.”

Though the couple’s bungalow is small, they are willing to share everything they have with anyone who wants to stay with them. They have also offered to pay airfare to get someone over from Ukraine if they can – and are willing to dip into their pension to do so.

“We’re retired, we’re not out working, we’re here so we can do whatever people we need, we can drive them around or whatever they might need,” said Mrs Broom.

Mr Broom has an amateur radio licence and hopes that, if they do welcome refugees into their Banff home, he will be able to keep in touch with any family they might have left behind.

Claire Fraser, Banff

As well as offering a double bedroom and a nursery in her home to Ukrainian refugees, Banff woman Claire Fraser also wants to give any other support she can give.

“After seeing on social media and news channels poor families having to flee their homes and lives not knowing where to go or what the future held I was heartbroken,” she said.

“I can help with paperwork, transportation, childcare, meals, emotional support, help make life comfortable really after the traumatic experience they have been put through.”

She has everything needed for a newborn after purchasing it for her own granddaughter to stay at her home, so would happily host a family for as long as they need.

Miss Fraser has also begun urging communities to prepare for the arrival of refugees, suggesting that donation points are set up locally so that those arriving with nothing can access essentials quickly.

John Morrison, Isle of Lewis

John Morrison usually runs his Arnol home as an Airbnb but, due to the quieter winter months, he has two rooms to spare.

The layout of his house means that a family could live with him and they would still each have their own space.

He said: “I’m doing it because I can, because I care about people and it breaks my heart what’s going on, those poor souls being forced out of their homes with nothing.”

With his TEFL certification, Mr Morrison would be happy to teach anyone with basic English to help them get a job if they wanted to make a more permanent home on the island.

New visa system

Many of those who want to welcome Ukrainian refugees into their homes have said they are struggling to do so without an organised system in place.

People trying to flee the conflict also faced difficulties securing visas to allow them to enter the UK.

However, Home Secretary Priti Patel has today announced a streamlined online visa application system which means Ukrainians with passports should be able to enter the country after checks.