Kemnay Academy to partially close on Wednesday due to ‘pressure on school staffing’

An Aberdeenshire school will partially close on Wednesday with some pupils moving to online learning.

Parents of S3 students at Kemnay Academy have been informed their children need to stay at home on Wednesday due to “Covid procedures in place” and a lack of staff.

It comes after S1 and S2 pupils at Alford Academy were also asked to study online on Monday amidst a “challenging period” of staff shortages across Aberdeenshire.

A message has been sent to the parents and carers of the Kemnay pupils affected, with all learning expected to continue as normal on Thursday.

The message said: “Please be aware that due to procedures in place for Covid-19/Omicron and the pressure on school staffing, the decision has been taken to move to online learning for all S3 pupils for Wednesday, March 23. S3 pupils will be given direction for learning on Teams.

“The online learning experience is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23, and S3 pupils are expected to be back in school on Thursday, March 24.

“No new learning will be undertaken at this time. The school acknowledges your continued support with this.”

Aberdeenshire Council has been contacted to comment.

