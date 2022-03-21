Kemnay Academy to partially close on Wednesday due to ‘pressure on school staffing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kemnay Academy to partially close on Wednesday due to ‘pressure on school staffing’

By Denny Andonova
March 21, 2022, 4:30 pm Updated: March 21, 2022, 5:44 pm
The school is expected to be open as normal on Thursday.
The school is expected to be open as normal on Thursday.

An Aberdeenshire school will partially close on Wednesday with some pupils moving to online learning.

Parents of S3 students at Kemnay Academy have been informed their children need to stay at home on Wednesday due to “Covid procedures in place” and a lack of staff.

It comes after S1 and S2 pupils at Alford Academy were also asked to study online on Monday amidst a “challenging period” of staff shortages across Aberdeenshire.

A message has been sent to the parents and carers of the Kemnay pupils affected, with all learning expected to continue as normal on Thursday.

The message said: “Please be aware that due to procedures in place for Covid-19/Omicron and the pressure on school staffing, the decision has been taken to move to online learning for all S3 pupils for Wednesday, March 23. S3 pupils will be given direction for learning on Teams.

“The online learning experience is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23, and S3 pupils are expected to be back in school on Thursday, March 24.

“No new learning will be undertaken at this time. The school acknowledges your continued support with this.”

Aberdeenshire Council has been contacted to comment.

You can keep up to date with the latest Aberdeenshire Council school closures HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal