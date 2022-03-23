Two people charged following deliberate fire at Aberdeen flats By Denny Andonova March 23, 2022, 1:12 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 2:02 pm Police were called to reports of a fire on Ash-Hill Drive on Sunday, March 20. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two people have been charged following a deliberate fire at a block of flats in Aberdeen. Police were called to an incident on Ash-Hill Drive at around 1.50am on Sunday after reports of a fire in the communal close at one of the properties on the street. Officers have now confirmed a 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection to the incident which is treated as “willful fire-raising”. They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sherriff Court today. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen teenager charged after drugs worth more than £1,000 seized by police ‘I gave £5,500, but he gave his life’: Woman buys back Aberdeen war hero relative’s medals to donate to museum Appeal to find man reported missing after Aberdeen concert Man, 40, missing after Stereophonics show at Aberdeen’s P&J Live