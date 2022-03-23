Two people charged following deliberate fire at Aberdeen flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been charged following a deliberate fire at a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Police were called to an incident on Ash-Hill Drive at around 1.50am on Sunday after reports of a fire in the communal close at one of the properties on the street.

Officers have now confirmed a 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection to the incident which is treated as “willful fire-raising”.

They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sherriff Court today.