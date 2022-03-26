‘A true footballing gentleman’: Tributes paid to former Aberdeen FC player Jim George

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘A true footballing gentleman’: Tributes paid to former Aberdeen FC player Jim George

By Ellie Milne
March 26, 2022, 2:06 pm Updated: March 26, 2022, 6:25 pm
Jim George during his time as manager of Lossiemouth FC.
Football clubs have paid tribute to a former Aberdeen FC goalkeeper who went on to a long career managing various teams in the Junior and Highland Leagues.

Jim George was described as a “true footballing gentleman” following his death from cancer on Friday evening at the age of 65.

In a post confirming his death, AFC Former Players sent condolences to his loved ones and wrote: “RIP Jim. A Heavenly Dancer forever.”

Following Mr George’s playing career, he managed several north-east teams and worked in the oil and gas industry in Aberdeen for more than four decades – joining marine services company OEM Group in 2017.

He was also a committee member for the Aberdeen FC Former Players Association.

A successful football career

Born in Hamilton, Mr George moved to Aberdeen as a teenager to start his footballing career with the Dons.

While a goalkeeper in the Granite City, he also completed a stint playing for Rosemount Juniors.

In 1976, he made the move to Deveronvale FC, before leaving at the end of the season to join Elgin City, also in the Highland League.

The goalkeeper returned to the Banff side in 1978 where he praised the team’s “camaraderie on and off the pitch”.

Jim George pictured in October 1972.

He spent the last four “happy” years of his playing career at Inverness Thistle FC before retiring due to injury at age 29.

Mr George then went on to manage a number of Junior and Highland League teams.

Between 1985 and 1988, he was manager at Inverurie Loco Works FC, leading them to win the League Cup in November 1986.

He also managed Turriff United, Formartine United, East End, Banks O’Dee and Lossiemouth.

‘A sad loss for football community’

Inverurie Loco Works FC shared a post online saying they were “deeply saddened” to hear about Mr George’s death.

They wrote: “Everyone at Harlaw Park was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of its former manager Jim George.

“Jim managed Inverurie Locos from 1985 to 1988, winning the League Cup in November 1986.

“As a mark of respect, there will be a minutes silence at today’s Breedon SHFL match at Harlaw against Fort William.”

The minute silence will take place before the game kicks off at 3pm.

Jim George worked in the oil and gas sector after retiring from playing football.

Lossiemouth FC, where Mr George was previously manager, said that he “battled on bravely” in hospital and “never gave up”.

They added: “Unfortunately there is no cure for this illness and our thoughts are with Fiona and the family at such a sad time.”

Dyce Juniors FC also shared a tribute online, writing: “RIP Jim George, a true footballing gentleman and good friend to our club.

“Our thoughts are with all his family and friends.”

Hall Russell United FC, based in Bridge of Don, said: “RIP Jim George, a sad loss for the north-east footballing community. Thoughts from everyone at Hall Russell United go out to his friends and family.”

