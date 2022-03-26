‘A true footballing gentleman’: Tributes paid to former Aberdeen FC player Jim George

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Football clubs have paid tribute to a former Aberdeen FC goalkeeper who went on to a long career managing various teams in the Junior and Highland Leagues.

Jim George was described as a “true footballing gentleman” following his death from cancer on Friday evening at the age of 65.

In a post confirming his death, AFC Former Players sent condolences to his loved ones and wrote: “RIP Jim. A Heavenly Dancer forever.”

Very sad news. Our friend and @AberdeenFC Former Player Jim George sadly passed away last night at 8.15. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his friends and family at this difficult time. RIP Jim. A Heavenly Dancer forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sqnKH1ej0s — AFC Former Players (@AFCFormerPlayer) March 26, 2022

Following Mr George’s playing career, he managed several north-east teams and worked in the oil and gas industry in Aberdeen for more than four decades – joining marine services company OEM Group in 2017.

He was also a committee member for the Aberdeen FC Former Players Association.

A successful football career

Born in Hamilton, Mr George moved to Aberdeen as a teenager to start his footballing career with the Dons.

While a goalkeeper in the Granite City, he also completed a stint playing for Rosemount Juniors.

In 1976, he made the move to Deveronvale FC, before leaving at the end of the season to join Elgin City, also in the Highland League.

The goalkeeper returned to the Banff side in 1978 where he praised the team’s “camaraderie on and off the pitch”.

He spent the last four “happy” years of his playing career at Inverness Thistle FC before retiring due to injury at age 29.

Mr George then went on to manage a number of Junior and Highland League teams.

Between 1985 and 1988, he was manager at Inverurie Loco Works FC, leading them to win the League Cup in November 1986.

He also managed Turriff United, Formartine United, East End, Banks O’Dee and Lossiemouth.

‘A sad loss for football community’

Inverurie Loco Works FC shared a post online saying they were “deeply saddened” to hear about Mr George’s death.

They wrote: “Everyone at Harlaw Park was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of its former manager Jim George.

“Jim managed Inverurie Locos from 1985 to 1988, winning the League Cup in November 1986.

“As a mark of respect, there will be a minutes silence at today’s Breedon SHFL match at Harlaw against Fort William.”

The minute silence will take place before the game kicks off at 3pm.

Lossiemouth FC, where Mr George was previously manager, said that he “battled on bravely” in hospital and “never gave up”.

They added: “Unfortunately there is no cure for this illness and our thoughts are with Fiona and the family at such a sad time.”

Dyce Juniors FC also shared a tribute online, writing: “RIP Jim George, a true footballing gentleman and good friend to our club.

“Our thoughts are with all his family and friends.”

Hall Russell United FC, based in Bridge of Don, said: “RIP Jim George, a sad loss for the north-east footballing community. Thoughts from everyone at Hall Russell United go out to his friends and family.”