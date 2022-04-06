Open air painter tours Aberdeenshire to capture its beauty – with faithful dog by his side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Open air painter tours Aberdeenshire to capture its beauty – with faithful dog by his side

By Joanna Bremner
April 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 6:29 pm
Picture shows: John O'Neill sat with his dog, Tanzie, in his art studio.
"It's got 'paint me' written all over it," says John O'Neill on Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.

An artist who loves nothing more than painting landscapes outdoors has revealed his secret to overcoming the cold.

John O’Neill moved from Norway to Aberdeen last summer, and has since fallen in love with the north-east.

He regularly heads out to paint the scenes before him – accompanied by dog Tanzie –  and Stonehaven, Westhill and Garlogie are already among his favourite spots.

The former physiotherapist reveres the “lovely skylines and turrets” of Aberdeenshire’s landscape.

Watercolour painting by John O'Neill.
‘Stonehaven Quayside Hotels and Bars’, a watercolour painting by John O’Neill. Photo by Kami Thomson.

The pros of painting outdoors

And while Aberdeen does not have the same chill factor as Norway’s -20C winters, the artist has revealed he always carries an essential with him on his trips: a flask of vodka.

The 55-year-old, who has featured on Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year twice, winning the wildcard in 2019, said painting outside – or en plein air – is a particular pleasure.

“There’s something about the light and the atmosphere of the day,” he said.

“I used to paint outside in really low temperatures in Norway. And my paint would freeze on the palette, like a slush puppy.

“Someone recommended that I mix vodka in with the paint to keep it from freezing.”

Mr O’Neill, who now lives in Milltimber, has been enjoying chatting to locals as he and labradoodle Tanzi get to know the landscape.

He said: “As for the Scottish people, I love them so much.

“If you paint outside in Norway, people are very conservative, so they’ll let you paint  and not really bother you too much.

“But here in Scotland, if you’ve only got a four hour window for the light, you’ve got to use every second you can.

“Scottish people chat your hind legs off and I love it.

“I’ve had to rethink my procedure for getting painting done, in the knowledge that I’ve got half the time that I used to because there’s always a good chinwag.”

John O'Neill stood in front of a selection of his paintings displayed in his home.
“I’ll sit myself down at my easel with pretty much a blank canvas, and lose four hours in some sort of out of body experience,” says John O’Neill. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Art as a relaxation tool

Mr O’Neill, who has had his work shown with the Royal Society of Oil Painters, admitted he still gets a thrill when people buy his artwork and said it’s important to reflect on areas that resonate with people.

Some of his biggest inspirations include Amedeo Modigliani, Euan Uglow and Catterline’s own Joan Eardley.

“I admired her (Eardley) from afar before I ever came to Scotland,” he said.

“And now I’m there, I just think, oh my god, she painted all around somewhere just 15 miles from where I live.”

Mr O’Neill recommends creative outlets like painting “to show you that there are some beautiful things just on your doorstep”.

“How do we balance beauty with the contrast of the toughness that’s going on around us?” he added.

“I’ll sit myself down at my easel with pretty much a blank canvas, and lose four hours in some sort of out of body experience.

“You come out of it feeling cleansed, like the grey clouds have gone.”

