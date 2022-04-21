Residents shocked as emergency services battle garden blaze in Alford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Six fire appliances were sent to battle a blaze engulfing several garden sheds on a residential street in Alford.

The service received the call shortly before 4pm and dispatched crews to Littlewood Place.

Images show clouds of dark smoke billowing into the air and bright flames engulfing the sheds and garden fence.

Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed that six appliances were deployed to the scene.

Crews were using three main jets and two hose reel jets to contain the blaze and bring it under control.

Police were asked to assist with traffic management in the area.

A spokesman said: “Around 4.35pm, police were made aware of a fire on Littlewood Place, Alford. Officers are attending to assist with traffic management.”

The fire service received the stop message at 5.47pm, however, four appliances are still at the scene dampening down and checking for hot spots.

The last fire appliance left around 7.30pm.

Residents in the area reported hearing a “loud bang” and seeing smoke billowing above the houses.

One man who lives a few doors down from where the first started said he was in his garden when the smoke caught his eye. “I called the fire brigade,” he said.

“I was working in the garden and saw the smoke then the flames. It started in the sheds and then spread at the back of the house. It spread fast. Luckily there are no casualties and it didn’t spread to any houses.”

He added that the fire was a “shock”.

A gas canister exploded amid the fire, which caused the “loud bang” several residents reported hearing.

It is understood that the back of the house was hit when the gas canister exploded so firefighters had to make sure the damage did not spread to the house.

Nobody had to be evacuated from their homes.