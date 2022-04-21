Residents shocked as emergency services battle garden blaze in Alford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Residents shocked as emergency services battle garden blaze in Alford

By Lauren Taylor
April 21, 2022, 4:48 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 8:05 pm
The fire engulfed several gardens.
Six fire appliances were sent to battle a blaze engulfing several garden sheds on a residential street in Alford.

The service received the call shortly before 4pm and dispatched crews to Littlewood Place.

Images show clouds of dark smoke billowing into the air and bright flames engulfing the sheds and garden fence.

Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed that six appliances were deployed to the scene.

Crews were using three main jets and two hose reel jets to contain the blaze and bring it under control.

Police were asked to assist with traffic management in the area.

A spokesman said: “Around 4.35pm, police were made aware of a fire on Littlewood Place, Alford. Officers are attending to assist with traffic management.”

Crews managed to bring the flames under control and dampened the area down. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

The fire service received the stop message at 5.47pm, however, four appliances are still at the scene dampening down and checking for hot spots.

The last fire appliance left around 7.30pm.

Residents in the area reported hearing a “loud bang” and seeing smoke billowing above the houses.

One man who lives a few doors down from where the first started said he was in his garden when the smoke caught his eye. “I called the fire brigade,” he said.

“I was working in the garden and saw the smoke then the flames. It started in the sheds and then spread at the back of the house. It spread fast. Luckily there are no casualties and it didn’t spread to any houses.”

He added that the fire was a “shock”.

A gas canister exploded amid the fire, which caused the “loud bang” several residents reported hearing.

It is understood that the back of the house was hit when the gas canister exploded so firefighters had to make sure the damage did not spread to the house.

Nobody had to be evacuated from their homes.

Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

