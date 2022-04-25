Aberdeen RNLI launches search for crew and fundraising volunteers 

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen RNLI has made a call for new volunteers to save lives at sea.

The lifeboat station currently has 24 crew and 12 onshore operations support volunteers who are vital in ensuring that the lifeboat is crewed and ready to launch 24/7, 365 days a year.

Volunteers come from all walks of life and all training is provided.

Anything but predictable

John Strathearn, lifeboat operations manager at Aberdeen RNLI, said: “Life as a crew member is anything but predictable.

“You can be expected to be called away from family, your bed or work at any time, so it is a big commitment, but it is also incredibly rewarding. In return, we offer extensive training and support for our volunteers.

“Volunteering for the lifeboat station in Aberdeen is a great way to support the local community, learn new skills and volunteer alongside a fantastic crew of passionate people.”

Volunteer crew should be relatively local to the station, with suitable transportation in order to respond quickly to a shout and work in a role and location that will allow them flexibility to act when the pager goes.

95% of income comes from donations

In 2019, it was reported that it cost £181.5million to keep the RNLI operational around the UK and around 95% of total income comes from donations.

But, without the support of fundraising volunteers, the RNLI could not operate in the city.

Raising funds through events in both local community and business engagement, ensures that Aberdeen’s lifeboats boats’, Bon Accord and Buoy Woody 85N, are operational; that crews receive vital training and equipment; and that the station is kept in operational condition.

Donald Montgomery, chairman of Aberdeen and District RNLI Lifeboat fundraising branch, said: “We rely on the generosity of our supporters to help us meet operational running costs with the dedication of our fundraising volunteers to help raise these essential funds.

‘We want to hear from you’

“Our fundraising roles are flexible to suit your lifestyle. If you’re looking to join a committed and fun group of people, learn new skills and give back to your local community, we want to hear from you.”

For more information about volunteer crew positions, contact the lifeboat station at aberdeen@rnli.org.uk and for fundraising roles, contact rnli.aberdeen@gmail.com