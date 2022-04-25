Aberdeen RNLI launches search for crew and fundraising volunteers 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen RNLI launches search for crew and fundraising volunteers 

By Louise Glen
April 25, 2022, 8:22 am Updated: April 25, 2022, 11:54 am
Aberdeen RNLI volunteers (from left to right) Gary Sunderland, Mark Gray and Jim Wilson. Aberdeen. Supplied by RNLI volunteer Jim Wilson.
Aberdeen RNLI has made a call for new volunteers to save lives at sea.

The lifeboat station currently has 24 crew and 12 onshore operations support volunteers who are vital in ensuring that the lifeboat is crewed and ready to launch 24/7, 365 days a year.

Volunteers come from all walks of life and all training is provided.

Anything but predictable

John Strathearn, lifeboat operations manager at Aberdeen RNLI, said: “Life as a crew member is anything but predictable.

“You can be expected to be called away from family, your bed or work at any time, so it is a big commitment, but it is also incredibly rewarding. In return, we offer extensive training and support for our volunteers.

Volunteer Aberdeen lifeboat coxswain Stuart Gibb. Aberdeen. Supplied by RNLI.

“Volunteering for the lifeboat station in Aberdeen is a great way to support the local community, learn new skills and volunteer alongside a fantastic crew of passionate people.”

Volunteer crew should be relatively local to the station, with suitable transportation in order to respond quickly to a shout and work in a role and location that will allow them flexibility to act when the pager goes.

95% of income comes from donations

In 2019, it was reported that it cost £181.5million to keep the RNLI operational around the UK and around 95% of total income comes from donations.

But, without the support of fundraising volunteers, the RNLI could not operate in the city.

The Aberdeen based all weather lifeboat leaves Aberdeen Harbour. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Raising funds through events in both local community and business engagement, ensures that Aberdeen’s lifeboats boats’, Bon Accord and Buoy Woody 85N, are operational; that crews receive vital training and equipment; and that the station is kept in operational condition.

Donald Montgomery, chairman of Aberdeen and District RNLI Lifeboat fundraising branch, said: “We rely on the generosity of our supporters to help us meet operational running costs with the dedication of our fundraising volunteers to help raise these essential funds.

‘We want to hear from you’

“Our fundraising roles are flexible to suit your lifestyle. If you’re looking to join a committed and fun group of people, learn new skills and give back to your local community, we want to hear from you.”

For more information about volunteer crew positions, contact the lifeboat station at aberdeen@rnli.org.uk and for fundraising roles, contact rnli.aberdeen@gmail.com

