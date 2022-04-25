No deaths relating to Covid are reported as positive cases continue to drop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nobody has died from the contracting the virus across the whole of Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Today’s official figures show 2,196 new cases of the virus, nearly 900 less than Friday’s figures which was 3,093.

This is the lowest they have been since December 4 last year when 2,150 cases were recorded.

This follows a week after the legal requirement to wear face masks in public areas has been dropped.

Regional Breakdown

NHS Grampian recorded the third highest number of positive cases in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Aberdeenshire reported 115 new cases while Aberdeen City recorded 103 and Moray 41 new cases.

The Highlands had 133 new cases of those testing positive with the virus.

The Western Isles and Orkney reported 26 and Shetland 14.

Vaccination Update

A total of 4,388,945 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 4,105,018 have had their second dose.

4,105,018 people would now be considered fully vaccinated having received their third jab with another 317,520 having had an extra fourth dose.