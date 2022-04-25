No deaths relating to Covid are reported as positive cases continue to drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

No deaths relating to Covid are reported as positive cases continue to drop

By Lottie Hood
April 25, 2022, 3:15 pm
Nobody has died from the contracting the virus across the whole of Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Today’s official figures show 2,196 new cases of the virus, nearly 900 less than Friday’s figures which was 3,093.

This is the lowest they have been since December 4 last year when 2,150 cases were recorded.

This follows a week after the legal requirement to wear face masks in public areas has been dropped.

Regional Breakdown

NHS Grampian recorded the third highest number of positive cases in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Aberdeenshire reported 115 new cases while Aberdeen City recorded 103 and Moray 41 new cases.

The Highlands had 133 new cases of those testing positive with the virus.

The Western Isles and Orkney reported 26 and Shetland 14.

Vaccination Update

A total of 4,388,945 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 4,105,018 have had their second dose.

4,105,018 people would now be considered fully vaccinated having received their third jab with another 317,520 having had an extra fourth dose.

