‘Turn the negative into a positive’: Courage on the Catwalk model ready to give back

“The problem with cancer is that it never quite leaves you – once you’ve had it, it kind of hangs over you…”

And yet, Pamela Hay has always found the strength within herself to “turn the negative into a positive” and keep going forward with a smile.

The 66-year-old fills the room with joyful laughter as she talks about having to brave heels once again at the Friends of Anchor fashion show this week.

Mrs Hay will get “out of her comfort zone” and strut her stuff on the Courage on the Catwalk stage to thank the nurses who helped her battle breast cancer.

“I’m very nervous – it’s definitely throwing me well out of my comfort zone,” she said. “And I’m going to be in heels, so that’s another huge thing for me.

“But Friends of Anchor are such an amazing charity and we are so lucky to have them – even for all these little things they did, like getting my nails done every week.

“It helps you pass the time when you are sitting through these long sessions of chemo and really makes all the big difference.”

‘Keep your head up and stay positive’

Mrs Hay, from Cults, was diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine mammogram in 2019.

Although the diagnosis came as a “shock”, the mother-of-two was determined not to let it bring her down and focused on “getting to the other end of it” as quickly as possible.

She said: “I think telling my children was the hardest part. They are all grown up now, but it doesn’t matter what age they are, it’s always tough.

“My mum had been diagnosed with breast cancer 17 years earlier, so it was something I was aware of, but not something I suspected. It was a bit of a shock – somehow, you can’t believe it’s happening to you.

“And then you just try to turn the negative into a positive – you just get on with the treatment, keep going and hope you’ll get out on the other side as quickly as you can.”

Mrs Hay underwent a lumpectomy, which was followed by nearly a year of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Ready to take the stage

Her greatest pillar of support as she faced the challenges of the diagnosis – including the “horrendous” experience of losing her hair – were her husband Bill and two children, Andrew and Katie, and the Friends of Anchor.

And now, having seen her friend Gail take part in the first ever Courage on the Catwalk in 2013, she has decided to take the stage herself to give back to the charity.

Mrs Hay will step out on the catwalk on Saturday and Sunday alongside 19 other brave women to raise funds for the Friends of Anchor and give hope to people going through cancer.

“Having cancer is a very humbling experience and it does change you,” she said. “But I suppose once we are up on that catwalk, we can give some hope and inspiration to the people in the audience that most of us come through it.”

Courage on the Catwalk will take place at the Beach Ballroom on May 7 and 8. Tickets are on sale now, visit the Friends of Anchor website to join the waiting list.