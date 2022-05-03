Stagecoach drivers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire secure 10% pay rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stagecoach drivers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire secure 10% pay rise

By Denny Andonova
May 3, 2022, 3:39 pm Updated: May 3, 2022, 4:59 pm
A 10% pay increase has been agreed for Stagecoach drivers in Aberdeen. Photo: Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Stagecoach has offered an inflation-busting pay rise to north-east bus drivers following complaints about low wages.

The company has agreed to boost their workers’ pay by 10% over the next 18 months amidst reports of drivers leaving the industry to find better paid jobs.

Around 1,000 Stagecoach workers across Scotland went up in arms last year to demand a “significant shift” in the company’s pay offer.

Workers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were able to settle the pay claim without threatening industrial action.

Unite Scotland has now confirmed around 270 Stagecoach Bluebird drivers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will benefit from the new pay deal.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “This 10% wage deal for our Stagecoach Bluebird drivers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire is an excellent result for Unite’s members and a testament to the work of our reps.

“We are determined to improve the jobs, pay and conditions of our members in the bus industry and this win shows that workers get results when they’re in Unite.”

John Clark, Unite industrial officer, added: “We are delighted to secure this inflation-busting pay deal for our drivers at Bluebird Stagecoach in the north-east.

“A massive thank you must go to the Unite shop stewards who were doggedly determined to get the best possible deal for our members.”

