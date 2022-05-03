Stagecoach drivers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire secure 10% pay rise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stagecoach has offered an inflation-busting pay rise to north-east bus drivers following complaints about low wages.

The company has agreed to boost their workers’ pay by 10% over the next 18 months amidst reports of drivers leaving the industry to find better paid jobs.

Around 1,000 Stagecoach workers across Scotland went up in arms last year to demand a “significant shift” in the company’s pay offer.

Workers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were able to settle the pay claim without threatening industrial action.

Unite Scotland has now confirmed around 270 Stagecoach Bluebird drivers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will benefit from the new pay deal.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “This 10% wage deal for our Stagecoach Bluebird drivers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire is an excellent result for Unite’s members and a testament to the work of our reps.

“We are determined to improve the jobs, pay and conditions of our members in the bus industry and this win shows that workers get results when they’re in Unite.”

John Clark, Unite industrial officer, added: “We are delighted to secure this inflation-busting pay deal for our drivers at Bluebird Stagecoach in the north-east.

“A massive thank you must go to the Unite shop stewards who were doggedly determined to get the best possible deal for our members.”