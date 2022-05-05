Aberdeen road blocked after three-vehicle crash near Ardoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen road blocked after three-vehicle crash near Ardoe

By Michelle Henderson
May 5, 2022, 9:14 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 12:17 pm
Police have closed off the B9077 road in both directions following a three-vehicle crash near Ardoe. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Police have closed off the B9077 road in both directions following a three-vehicle crash near Ardoe. Picture by Wullie Marr.

An Aberdeen road is currently blocked in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision near Ardoe.

Emergency services were called to the B9077 to reports of a multi-vehicle crash near Ardoe House Hotel.

The alarm was raised by police around 8.24am.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.

A total of four fire crews were dispatched to the area following a request for assistance by police.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment, stabilisation equipment and small tools upon their arrival.

The last appliance departed the scene around 9.34am.

Motorists are being advised to use caution upon approach as the road remains closed.

A police spokesman said: “The road is currently blocked in both directions, emergency services are in attendance. It it unknown at this time how long the road will be blocked for.

“Caution on approach to this due to the typography of the road (bend on approach).”

Please be aware there is a 3 vehicle road traffic collision (RTC) on the A9077 near to Ardoe House Hotel. The road is…

Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, 5 May 2022

The crash is the third incident to be reported in the area this week.

A one-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a van driver escaped uninjured after his vehicle left the road and landed on its side near Ardoe House Hotel.

More as we get it.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal