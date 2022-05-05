Aberdeen road blocked after three-vehicle crash near Ardoe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen road is currently blocked in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision near Ardoe.

Emergency services were called to the B9077 to reports of a multi-vehicle crash near Ardoe House Hotel.

The alarm was raised by police around 8.24am.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.

A total of four fire crews were dispatched to the area following a request for assistance by police.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment, stabilisation equipment and small tools upon their arrival.

The last appliance departed the scene around 9.34am.

Motorists are being advised to use caution upon approach as the road remains closed.

A police spokesman said: “The road is currently blocked in both directions, emergency services are in attendance. It it unknown at this time how long the road will be blocked for.

“Caution on approach to this due to the typography of the road (bend on approach).”

The crash is the third incident to be reported in the area this week.

A one-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a van driver escaped uninjured after his vehicle left the road and landed on its side near Ardoe House Hotel.

More as we get it.