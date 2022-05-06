Police called after bike spotted hanging from second floor flat By Reporter May 6, 2022, 5:29 pm Updated: May 7, 2022, 11:38 am Police were called to investigate after the bike was spotted on Park Road [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hanging bicycles on a chain out of the window must have seemed like an ingenious solution to an age-old storage problem. But for one Aberdeen resident, the idea ended up in a brush with the law. Someone called the police when they got suspicious after seeing the bikes suspended from the upstairs of a property on Park Road. Passers-by snapped the strange-looking scene. But officers who were sent to investigate decided that it was nothing more than an ill-advised way bit of parking. “We were made aware of bicycles stored on a chain outside the window of a property,” a police spokesman said. “Officers attended and helped remove the bicycles the following morning. Suitable advice was given and no further police action was taken.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close