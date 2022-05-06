Police called after bike spotted hanging from second floor flat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hanging bicycles on a chain out of the window must have seemed like an ingenious solution to an age-old storage problem.

But for one Aberdeen resident, the idea ended up in a brush with the law.

Someone called the police when they got suspicious after seeing the bikes suspended from the upstairs of a property on Park Road.

Passers-by snapped the strange-looking scene.

But officers who were sent to investigate decided that it was nothing more than an ill-advised way bit of parking.

“We were made aware of bicycles stored on a chain outside the window of a property,” a police spokesman said.

“Officers attended and helped remove the bicycles the following morning. Suitable advice was given and no further police action was taken.”