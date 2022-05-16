Plans to convert old British Legion building in Macduff into flats abandoned

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Developers have abandoned plans to convert a former Macduff social club into new flats.

Newcastle-based firm Eastwynn submitted an application to Aberdeenshire Council two years ago to transform the former Royal British Legion building on Mill Street, Macduff.

However the plan has now been withdrawn from the local authority and the building, which has been vacant for more than a decade, will remain empty.

In their 2020 proposal, the developers set out their hopes to create 14 apartments within the two-storey building.

The development would have included a mix of one and two-bedroom flats.

A passenger lift was also part of the plan to ensure wheelchair accessibility across the development.

Two flats were to be developed in the roof

Twelve of the flats were expected to be formed in the existing building while two of the new apartments were to be located in the redeveloped roof structure.

In their planning application, Eastwynn said the proposal would be welcomed in the town as they felt it would not have a detrimental impact on the surrounding area and would bring the redundant building back into use.

They also argued that the building would have a “traditional form of design” and provide new homes in the area.

As part of the plans, the former toilet block located in the car park area was earmarked for demolition.

Each Macduff flat would have had own parking bay

Meanwhile, the existing car park area would have been retained with each apartment getting its own parking bay while four additional spaces would have been available for visitors.

The former Royal British Legion building, located on the corner of Mill Street and Commerical Street, was first put on the market for sale in 2011 and it has lain empty since.

It is currently on the market with ASPC for offers of £90,000.

Developers noted in their application that the building has suffered from water damage over the years that has led to “severe” damage to the roof timbers.