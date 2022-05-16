Plans to convert old British Legion building in Macduff into flats abandoned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plans to convert old British Legion building in Macduff into flats abandoned

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
May 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
This artist impression shows what the development at the former Macduff Legion could have looked like

Developers have abandoned plans to convert a former Macduff social club into new flats.

Newcastle-based firm Eastwynn submitted an application to Aberdeenshire Council two years ago to transform the former Royal British Legion building on Mill Street, Macduff.

However the plan has now been withdrawn from the local authority and the building, which has been vacant for more than a decade, will remain empty.

In their 2020 proposal, the developers set out their hopes to create 14 apartments within the two-storey building.

The development would have included a mix of one and two-bedroom flats.

A passenger lift was also part of the plan to ensure wheelchair accessibility across the development.

Two flats were to be developed in the roof

Twelve of the flats were expected to be formed in the existing building while two of the new apartments were to be located in the redeveloped roof structure.

In their planning application, Eastwynn said the proposal would be welcomed in the town as they felt it would not have a detrimental impact on the surrounding area and would bring the redundant building back into use.

They also argued that the building would have a “traditional form of design” and provide new homes in the area.

As part of the plans, the former toilet block located in the car park area was earmarked for demolition.

Each Macduff flat would have had own parking bay

Meanwhile, the existing car park area would have been retained with each apartment getting its own parking bay while four additional spaces would have been available for visitors.

The former Royal British Legion building, located on the corner of Mill Street and Commerical Street, was first put on the market for sale in 2011 and it has lain empty since.

It is currently on the market with ASPC for offers of £90,000.

Developers noted in their application that the building has suffered from water damage over the years that has led to “severe” damage to the roof timbers.

