Firefighters tackle blaze at former bakery in Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews spent more than two hours battling a blaze at a former bakers shop in Huntly.

Crews were called to a building on Gordon Street at about 4.15pm.

The premises, which was formally home to J&I Smiths Bakers, is understood to now be home to Gordon Rural Action Group as an advice hub for the community.

Fire crews from Huntly, Keith and Aberchirder were called to attend alongside the service’s incident support unit.

A cordon was placed around the area as emergency services dealt with the fire.

Firefighters are using one main jet, two hose reel jets and four pieces of breathing apparatus to tackle the flames at the premises.

Crews from Huntly and Keith remained at the scene for some time to dampen down hot spots.

All teams left the scene around 6.30pm.

Police have were also stationed at the scene assisting with traffic management.