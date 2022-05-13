Firefighters tackle blaze at former bakery in Huntly By Michelle Henderson May 13, 2022, 6:50 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 8:15 pm Two fire crews remain at the scene. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire crews spent more than two hours battling a blaze at a former bakers shop in Huntly. Crews were called to a building on Gordon Street at about 4.15pm. The premises, which was formally home to J&I Smiths Bakers, is understood to now be home to Gordon Rural Action Group as an advice hub for the community. Fire crews from Huntly, Keith and Aberchirder were called to attend alongside the service’s incident support unit. A cordon was placed around the area as emergency services dealt with the fire. The alarm was raised around 4.14pm. Picture by Brian Smith Firefighters are using one main jet, two hose reel jets and four pieces of breathing apparatus to tackle the flames at the premises. Crews from Huntly and Keith remained at the scene for some time to dampen down hot spots. All teams left the scene around 6.30pm. Police have were also stationed at the scene assisting with traffic management. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Six fire appliances scramble to farm blaze near Buckie Woman, 61, taken to Raigmore Hospital following A96 crash in Nairn Fire crews had to be scrambled from Easter fun day and took three times region’s average to respond to Peterhead campervan blaze Gas canister explosion rocks Alford with ‘loud bang’ after shed fire