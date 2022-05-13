Firefighters tackle blaze at former bakery in Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Firefighters tackle blaze at former bakery in Huntly

By Michelle Henderson
May 13, 2022, 6:50 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 8:15 pm
Two fire crews remain at the scene.

Fire crews spent more than two hours battling a blaze at a former bakers shop in Huntly.

Crews were called to a building on Gordon Street at about 4.15pm.

The premises, which was formally home to J&I Smiths Bakers, is understood to now be home to Gordon Rural Action Group as an advice hub for the community.

Fire crews from Huntly, Keith and Aberchirder were called to attend alongside the service’s incident support unit.

A cordon was placed around the area as emergency services dealt with the fire.

The alarm was raised around 4.14pm. Picture by Brian Smith

Firefighters are using one main jet, two hose reel jets and four pieces of breathing apparatus to tackle the flames at the premises.

Crews from Huntly and Keith remained at the scene for some time to dampen down hot spots.

All teams left the scene around 6.30pm.

Police have were also stationed at the scene assisting with traffic management.

