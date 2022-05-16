Scottish Water cancels A93 works after public outcry over 166-mile detour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roadworks that would have seen drivers facing a 166-mile diversion in Aberdeenshire are going to be reconsidered.

After a public outcry, Scottish Water said works in Braemar that would have closed the A93 Perth to Aberdeen road at Braemar for three days will no longer go ahead.

The planned route to avoid the works on a 200yd section of road would have taken motorists on a three hour and 45-minute detour.

The road closure was meant to be in place for up to three days this week.

A planned road closure on the A93 at #Braemar has been deferred to allow further investigation by @scottish_water and engagement with @AbshireRoads about options to reduce impact on communities. The A93 Glenshee Road will remain open to traffic as usual this week. pic.twitter.com/LkTuG7wfaa — AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) May 16, 2022

Scottish Water said it would come up with an alternative plan that would include consultation with the community.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Water said: “A planned road closure on the A93 at Braemar has been deferred to allow further investigation by Scottish Water and engagement with the roads authorities about options to reduce impact on the road network and local communities.

“Information about new arrangements for the essential work to go ahead will be issued once confirmed.

“The A93 Glenshee Road will remain open to traffic as usual this week.

The spokeswoman continued: “Please accept our apologies for the change to the plans previously communicated. “