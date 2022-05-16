Scottish Water cancels A93 works after public outcry over 166-mile detour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Water cancels A93 works after public outcry over 166-mile detour

By Louise Glen
May 16, 2022, 2:09 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 3:10 pm
166mile re-route around Aberdeenshire to travel a couple of hundred yards along the road.

Roadworks that would have seen drivers facing a 166-mile diversion in Aberdeenshire are going to be reconsidered.

After a public outcry, Scottish Water said works in Braemar that would have closed the A93 Perth to Aberdeen road at Braemar for three days will no longer go ahead.

The planned route to avoid the works on a 200yd section of road would have taken motorists on a three hour and 45-minute detour.

The road closure was meant to be in place for up to three days this week.

Scottish Water said it would come up with an alternative plan that would include consultation with the community. 

A spokeswoman for Scottish Water said: “A planned road closure on the A93 at Braemar has been deferred to allow further investigation by Scottish Water and engagement with the roads authorities about options to reduce impact on the road network and local communities.

“Information about new arrangements for the essential work to go ahead will be issued once confirmed.

“The A93 Glenshee Road will remain open to traffic as usual this week.

The spokeswoman continued: “Please accept our apologies for the change to the plans previously communicated. “

