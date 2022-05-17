SNP and Lib Dems poised for coalition control of Aberdeen City Council as Labour and Conservative talks break down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP and Lib Dems poised for coalition control of Aberdeen City Council as Labour and Conservative talks break down

By Alastair Gossip
May 17, 2022, 11:53 am Updated: May 17, 2022, 5:43 pm
Aberdeen City Council coalition talks remain ongoing. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
The SNP and Liberal Democrats look poised to go into a ruling partnership on Aberdeen City Council – as the only parties left negotiating.

Talks continue as the two groups look to bash out an agreement before Wednesday’s full council meeting.

Meanwhile, former Labour and Conservatives coalition colleagues are turning on each other, with both seemingly resigned to five years in opposition.

Sources within the previous administration have hit out at “farcical” national politics forcing Aberdeen Labour to “throw the city” to the SNP.

The Scottish National Party increased their share of council seats to 20 at this month’s election.

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll and deputy Miranda Radley at the Aberdeen City Council election count at P&J Live. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
And after five years of ever closer working with the Liberal Democrats, they also look in pole position to strike a deal to secure their four seats.

A combined SNP/Lib Dem coalition would command a one-councillor majority.

The deal was expected to be announced before tomorrow’s full council meeting, where key roles such as lord provost and leader will be agreed.

The Conservatives and Labour have both spent the last week in talks with other group leaders and independents to try and maintain control.

However, Tory group leader Ryan Houghton tweeted what looks like a concession this morning – placing the blame squarely on Labour.

The Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee councillor wrote: “(It) looks like the SNP and Lib Dem deal is done to form an administration in on Aberdeen City Council tomorrow.

“Attempts to form an administration with us, Labour and Lib Dems (were) unsuccessful due to Labour’s national ban on formal partnerships.

“This gave the Lib Dems the out needed to do a deal with the SNP.”

Former coalition bedfellows now at loggerheads over future of Aberdeen City Council

It comes as sources from within the previous Labour-led rainbow coalition hit out at a command from on high which blocks Aberdeen Labour from formalising coalitions.

Describing the situation as a “farce”, one councillor hit out at the Labour leadership who asked for votes – but would not put any power-sharing arrangement in writing.

“Aberdeen Labour will rightly excoriated by those who voted for Labour policies only to watch councillors sit on our hands.

“It is truly shocking,” they told The P&J.

It is understood Aberdeen Labour group meetings over the past week have been long and fiery affairs.

Labour group leader Sandra Macdonald at the Aberdeen City Council election count at P&J Live. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
George Street and Harbour councillor Sandra Macdonald was voted in to replace outgoing leader Jenny Laing after the election.

But an old guard is understood to be keen to do more to try to remain in power, desperate not to “throw the city to the SNP”.

Mrs Macdonald is believed to be the only member of the infamous Aberdeen Nine to vote against the coalition with Conservatives in 2017.

Regardless, she and her party colleagues were exiled for the deal for nearly five years having defied party bosses.

This time around, sources say she has made it clear that is not an option up for discussion.

Labour boss claims coalition talks broke down over free bus pledge

But Mrs Macdonald rejected that it was Labour’s reluctance to formalise a coalition that had stilted talks.

“We have reached out to reach agreements with other parties but the overriding reason as to why is the reality that the SNP and Lib Dems have been bedfellows for five years.

“We will go into tomorrow’s meeting willing to work with anyone.

“But nobody wants to take on our bus pledge. The ‘no compulsory redundancies’ pledge were less troublesome for them.

“We will go into tomorrow proposing a Labour minority administration. But we will always do what is best for Aberdeen and I have spoken to all group leaders.

“My view is that there will be a deal on the table. My suspicion is that there will be a programme of government between the SNP and Lib Dems.”

