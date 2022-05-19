Cyclists swap trainers for dancing shoes for £200,000 Aberdeen charity ceilidh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cyclists swap trainers for dancing shoes for £200,000 Aberdeen charity ceilidh

By Chris Cromar
May 19, 2022, 1:47 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 2:52 pm
The Coast 2 Coast ceilidh will raise funds to be split between Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, AberNecessities, Camphill School and Maggie’s.
Cycling enthusiasts from oil giants BP are swapping their trainers for dancing shoes this weekend as part of a fundraising drive to raise £200,000 for four north-east charities.

The Coast 2 Coast ceilidh will take place at the Chester Hotel on Saturday, May 21, with all proceeds split between charities Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, AberNecessities, Camphill School and Maggie’s.

Organised by BP’s Coast 2 Coast cycling team, a group of 65 current and former employees who will ride more than 250 miles from Ayr to Aberdeen in three days over the Queen’s Jubilee weekend.

The BP Coast 2 Coast bike ride has raised around £1.8million for local charities by cycling across Scotland annually since 2008.

£2 million fundraising target

Now in its 13th year, the riders are aiming to hit the £2m total fundraising milestone, with funding from the ceilidh event contributing to the total.

The challenge is open to cyclists of all abilities, with individuals to cover their own accommodation and food costs.

Each cyclist has a fundraising target of £1,000 with participants able to nominate a charity to benefit from the amount raised.

All fundraising money raised by BP employees is matched by the BP Foundation, which will double the value of any contributions.

Maggie’s Aberdeen support

Katie Butler, a senior accounting manager for BP was diagnosed with ocular (eye) cancer in 2019.

As part of her treatment, Katie was supported by Maggie’s in Aberdeen, the charity she will be cycling in aid of as she takes on the challenge for the first time this year.

She said: “While my diagnosis and treatment took place in Glasgow, it was Maggie’s Aberdeen that helped me deal with cancer and to heal.

The Maggie’s Centre in Aberdeen.

“What I found at Maggie’s was a beautiful space where I could process my emotions, support for myself and my family and specialist staff who took me from a tearful, fearful person to someone who was able to ask questions and face the answers.

“I’m nervous and excited about the upcoming Coast 2 Coast challenge.

“Cycling with reduced visibility isn’t easy but I’m incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to take part and in doing so I hope to raise awareness of the amazing support offered by the Maggie’s team, who continue to be a lifeline to myself and many others affected by cancer.”

Coast 2 Ceilidh

Tickets for the Coast 2 Coast Ceilidh are £31.85 and can be purchased here.

Band Ceilidh Fusion will be performing and food is included in the ticket price.

There will also be the opportunity to take part in a raffle and other fundraising games on the night, with proceeds being split between the four charities.

