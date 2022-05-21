Stonehaven’s popular Seafood Bothy back in business at the town pier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stonehaven’s popular Seafood Bothy back in business at the town pier

By Ellie Milne
May 21, 2022, 7:07 pm Updated: May 21, 2022, 7:09 pm
The Seafood Bothy has returned to the pier in Stonehaven. Photo: Chris Sumner/DCT Media.
The Seafood Bothy has returned to the pier in Stonehaven after being forced to close earlier this week.

The popular seafood trader was moved by Aberdeenshire Council due to works being carried out in the harbour area.

However, owner Maria Lewis received a call on Thursday morning informing her that she would no longer be able to operate from the new spot in the Shorehead area due to licencing issues.

Mrs Lewis said the council and contractors had since “gone out their way” to help her get back to business, and today she returned to the same pier where she has traded for the past four years.

“It was a really busy day,” she said. “I  think we served over 300 meals today. We had old and new customers, with lovely feedback from everyone. Even councillors and the police came over to make sure I was ok.

“I’m putting everything behind me and cracking on. I’m in a position where I’ve got all the support I need. If we can settle and stay in place here, it will all be ok.”

Everyone has been ‘more than helpful’

Even though it was the council who enforced the move and chose the new location, Mrs Lewis was told just this week that she would have to close and reapply for a new licence to trade – which could take between three to six months to complete.

The Seafood Bothy owner was worried she would have to close for the rest of the season and put her 10 employees out of work, but thanks to the council and contractors she only had to stop trading for two days.

“They couldn’t have been more helpful,” she said. “We can’t put any tables and chairs out at this spot, but we can still serve customers. I’m happy with the compromise.

“We have had great support and coming back bigger and busier. The minority that didn’t want it to happen have made us stronger.”

Maria Lewis runs the Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.

Customers will find the Seafood Bothy on the pier at Stonehaven near the Backies car park. It will be open between 11am and 5pm from Thursday to Sunday until October.

The team will continue to serve the freshest produce, caught daily by Mrs Lewis’s fisherman husband, including seafood platters and wraps, as well as a range of hot options.

