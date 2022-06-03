Aberdeen to host Scotland’s first Goan ‘tiatr’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first ever Goan play to take place in Scotland will be staged in Aberdeen this weekend.

A state on the west coast of India, Goa was a Portuguese colony until 1961 and is a popular tourist destination.

Best known for its sunny beaches and resorts, as well as its Portuguese influenced culture, part of which is a “tiatr”, the Goan word for a theatrical performance or play.

In Aberdeen, there is a sizeable Goan community of about 400-500, which is said to be the biggest in Scotland.

Aberdeen Goan community

And now the first tiatr to be staged in Scotland will be held at The Lemon Tree tomorrow at 8.30pm.

Hi Dekh Konnak?, which translates from the Goan language of Konkani to English as ‘For whom is this lesson?’, is a story based on a family.

Arranged by Francisco De Sa and Aberdeen’s Goan population, all 166 seats to the show have been snapped up by members of the community from across Scotland, who are “really excited” for the event.

The cast and crew of the play are coming from London to perform, while legendary actors from Goa will come to Aberdeen for the performance, including titans of Goan comedy John D’Silva and Prince Jacob.

The play has already been performed in Wembley, Southall and Swindon, with the Lemon Tree date being the last in its schedule.