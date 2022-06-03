Charlie House founder receives Platinum Champions Award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The founder of an Aberdeen children’s charity has received a Platinum Champions Award.

Tracy Johnstone, founder of Charlie House, has been named a national Platinum Champion one day after the charity was honoured by the Queen.

The awards have been launched by the Royal Voluntary Service to mark the Queen’s 70 years of service.

‘Good will of the people’

Mrs Johnstone said she was “absolutely blown away” when she heard she was one of 490 volunteers from across the UK to be awarded.

“It is incredibly humbling and not something I ever thought about when I set out trying to make a difference for children like my son in our community,” she said.

“We have come so far in the 11 years since Charlie House was formed and its success is down to the enthusiasm and good will of the people of the north-east getting behind our dream and supporting us.

“It is so wonderful that all this recognition has come in Volunteers Week, held to thank volunteers and give recognition not only to them but to the huge difference they make to people and their communities.

“I couldn’t have done any of this without the support of my family, the Charlie House team and the amazing generosity of the public and businesses in the north-east.”

Supporting children in the north-east

Charlie House received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service on Thursday – the highest prize a local voluntary group can receive in the UK.

The charity was formed with the aim of making sure all children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions in the north-east receive the support they require.

After having to travel more than 100 miles to find support for their own son and family, Mrs Johnstone and her husband decided to make a difference with their own charity.