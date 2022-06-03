Jack Hendry eager for Scotland’s quick return to action in Nations League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Hendry says the start of Scotland’s Nations League campaign cannot come quickly enough.

The Scots face Armenia on Wednesday in the first of three fixtures in six days.

Scotland will then face Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday before making the return trip to Armenia next Tuesday.

It marks a quick return to action for Steve Clarke’s men following their World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine in midweek.

Although the mood was low in the aftermath of Wednesday’s loss, defender Hendry is keen to look ahead in Scotland’s aim to reach Euro 2024.

He said: “As a player you just want the next game to come around as soon as possible to get over the other night.

“You have extremely low moments but you can’t allow yourself to get too low. We need to look forward to the next one and rectify it with a good performance and result.

“That’s our main focus now.

“We know how important the Nations League can be. I’m sure it will be mentioned in the next few days that this was what got us to the Euros the last time.

“It’s extremely important to us. We want to finish top of the group and push to qualify for another tournament and get into Pot A.

“That’s an ambition for the boys as well, so there is a lot at stake.”

Despite Scotland falling short against Ukraine, Hendry maintains the belief the Scots have the credentials to reach major finals.

He added: “I am confident this group can reach major tournaments. We showed it by getting to the Euros.

“The other night was a one-off game and we came off second best – we need to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“I think we did extremely well to get out of the group and get to that stage. Now we have to make sure if we get to this point again we win it.

“This is a talented group and I understand the country is feeling extremely disappointed.

“But everyone – not just the team – will need to get around us and get us back up and on to the next qualification challenge.”

Defender reflects on rollercoaster campaign in Belgium

Hendry has been given an extra impetus to succeed at national level by a remarkable season with Club Brugge in Belgium.

The former Celtic defender made the switch from KV Oostende last summer, with his first goal for the club sealing the Jupiler Pro League title against Royal Antwerp last month.

Earlier in the campaign, Hendry was part of a side which held PSG to a 1-1 draw in a Champions League group stage match in Brugge.

Hendry says success with the national team is a key focus.

He added: “I went through a difficult stage there for a month or so, not playing at Brugge. I’ve played 45 games this season so it’s probably the most I’ve played in a campaign.

“From not playing for a wee bit to getting back in to the team and scoring the goal to win the league was amazing.

“It was a shame I couldn’t have added to that the other night as my main goal was to help take Scotland to a World Cup.

“I can still achieve that – this group can still achieve it.

“It’s like club football. You can’t get too low and you have to wait for the opportunity to come around and then take it.

“I was proud of achieving a winners’ medal as a Scottish lad over there. It just makes you hungry to achieve more.

“That’s why the other night was so disappointing.”