Warnings five level crossings in north and north-east are being misused

Five level crossings across the north and north-east have been identified as having a history of misuse.

It comes as part of International Level Crossing Awareness Day (ILCAD) on June 9, which this year has the motto “don’t put your life at risk, stay away from tracks”.

The annual event aims to highlight the dangers surrounding level crossings, especially given the rise in inappropriate behaviour around them following the pandemic

The following level crossings have been identified as hotspots in the Highlands and Grampian to raise awareness:

Insch LX (Aberdeenshire AB526 XP)

Back Settlement LX (Aberdeen AB30 1UG)

Inverurie ( Aberdeenshire AB513TQ )

South Kessock (Highlands (IV3 8RA)

Lower Cullernie (Highlands, IV2 7JA)

Representatives from Network Rail Scotland and British Transport Police (BTP) will visit these locations on June 9 to remind the public of the importance of rail safety.

Michael Magee, inspector at BTP, said: “Each year, hundreds of people take risks on and around the railway, resulting in tragic consequences and life-changing injuries.

“We are continuing to proactively patrol the railway network across Scotland. Safety is our number one priority and we’re reminding everyone of the importance of taking care around the railway and that everyone loses when you step on the track.”