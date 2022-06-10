Man taken to hospital following crash on Aberdeen road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on a busy Aberdeen road.

The incident took place at around 4.30pm on Friday afternoon between the Six Roads Roundabout and Ashgrove Road.

Police received reports of the crash at around 4.40pm and officers attended the scene.

It is not known how many vehicles were involved.

The road was closed for a couple of hours with traffic reportedly building in the area. It is understood the road has since reopened.