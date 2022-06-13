Banchory care home told to improve building and grounds after ‘serious concerns’ identified

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banchory care home told to improve building and grounds after ‘serious concerns’ identified

By Ellie Milne
June 13, 2022, 6:09 pm
The Care Inspectorate paid a visit to Inspire Bredero Drive in Banchory last month. Photo: Google Maps.
Operators of a Deeside care home have been ordered to make improvements by the Care Inspectorate.

During an unannounced visit to Inspire Bredero Road in Banchory, inspectors discovered rotting units in the kitchen and black mould in the shower room – with the shower itself also cutting out while in use.

They rated the home’s setting as “weak” and said it could have a potentially negative impact on the health and safety of residents.

The home, run by Inspire (Partnership Through Life) Ltd, provides care and support for up to four people with learning disabilities. The leased property has four bedrooms and a shared bathroom, as well as a large kitchen and garden.

Inspectors made an unannounced visit to the care home on May 13 and 19.

While the staff’s relationships with residents and communication with families were praised, improvements were suggested for the environment of the home.

Concerning environment

The “weak” rating allocated by inspectors was due to “serious concerns” with the kitchen, bathroom and shower room.

Inspectors felt the kitchen “fell below standard” due to rotting units, worn paint and chipped worktops, and did not comply with infection prevention protocols.

As the bath was not a suitable option for the residents, they were all using the shower room, where black mould, broken seals and rust were identified.

They also discovered the shower cuts out, and that the small size of the room was causing discomfort for residents.

The “hot to touch” radiators and unsafely stored cleaning products, which was resolved during the inspection, were also noted as risk factors.

Inspectors were also unimpressed with the front and back gardens, which were described as “overgrown and unattended”. There was also condensation between window glass panes and peeling paint on doors highlighted by inspectors.

The report reads: “We saw evidence that the provider had made prior requests to the building owner for urgent work to be carried out, however priority work was slow to be addressed resulting in a further decline in standards.”

Deadlines set for improvements

Due to the weak performance, requirements have been issued by the Care Inspectorate.

Inspire must supply a detailed plan of improvement works, with expected completion dates this week, and then provide monthly progress reports.

The home has been given until November to ensure the premises are of “sound construction and kept in a good state of repair”.

Inspectors acknowledged that the building is leased, but said Inspire needs to take responsibility to make sure the owner makes improvements.

They added: “Following consultation with the provider and the building owner, there is now a plan in place by the building owner to address the deficits.”

Praise for resident support

The more detailed evaluations within the report show the home received a “very good” outcome for helping residents experience “meaningful contact”.

The report states: “Families and friends told us that they experienced a relaxed, friendly atmosphere and staff regularly kept them up-to-date about their loved ones.”

It also highlights that the staff “knew people well” and were able to identify changes in the resident’s behaviours and act appropriately. This meant medical advice could be sought early which benefited resident’s overall health.

Inspire has been contacted for comment.

