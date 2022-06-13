Banchory care home told to improve building and grounds after ‘serious concerns’ identified

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Operators of a Deeside care home have been ordered to make improvements by the Care Inspectorate.

During an unannounced visit to Inspire Bredero Road in Banchory, inspectors discovered rotting units in the kitchen and black mould in the shower room – with the shower itself also cutting out while in use.

They rated the home’s setting as “weak” and said it could have a potentially negative impact on the health and safety of residents.

The home, run by Inspire (Partnership Through Life) Ltd, provides care and support for up to four people with learning disabilities. The leased property has four bedrooms and a shared bathroom, as well as a large kitchen and garden.

Inspectors made an unannounced visit to the care home on May 13 and 19.

While the staff’s relationships with residents and communication with families were praised, improvements were suggested for the environment of the home.

Concerning environment

The “weak” rating allocated by inspectors was due to “serious concerns” with the kitchen, bathroom and shower room.

Inspectors felt the kitchen “fell below standard” due to rotting units, worn paint and chipped worktops, and did not comply with infection prevention protocols.

As the bath was not a suitable option for the residents, they were all using the shower room, where black mould, broken seals and rust were identified.

They also discovered the shower cuts out, and that the small size of the room was causing discomfort for residents.

The “hot to touch” radiators and unsafely stored cleaning products, which was resolved during the inspection, were also noted as risk factors.

Inspectors were also unimpressed with the front and back gardens, which were described as “overgrown and unattended”. There was also condensation between window glass panes and peeling paint on doors highlighted by inspectors.

The report reads: “We saw evidence that the provider had made prior requests to the building owner for urgent work to be carried out, however priority work was slow to be addressed resulting in a further decline in standards.”

Deadlines set for improvements

Due to the weak performance, requirements have been issued by the Care Inspectorate.

Inspire must supply a detailed plan of improvement works, with expected completion dates this week, and then provide monthly progress reports.

The home has been given until November to ensure the premises are of “sound construction and kept in a good state of repair”.

Inspectors acknowledged that the building is leased, but said Inspire needs to take responsibility to make sure the owner makes improvements.

They added: “Following consultation with the provider and the building owner, there is now a plan in place by the building owner to address the deficits.”

Praise for resident support

The more detailed evaluations within the report show the home received a “very good” outcome for helping residents experience “meaningful contact”.

The report states: “Families and friends told us that they experienced a relaxed, friendly atmosphere and staff regularly kept them up-to-date about their loved ones.”

It also highlights that the staff “knew people well” and were able to identify changes in the resident’s behaviours and act appropriately. This meant medical advice could be sought early which benefited resident’s overall health.

Inspire has been contacted for comment.