First Aberdeen announce shake-up of services to make bus journeys faster

First Aberdeen has announced a shake-up of its services to make journeys faster.

New transport links have also been added to the Aberdeen network which will come into effect from Sunday, July 3.

The changes will impact upon the established 11/11A, 13, 15, 17/17A, 18, 19, 20, 23 and 172 routes.

Graeme Macfarlan, commercial director for First Bus Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be announcing these new network changes which we believe will improve our service for people across Aberdeen while also providing access to places people want to go.

“This is shown in the alterations made to the 13 service which will create a new link for students to the retail, shopping and leisure at the beachfront throughout the week, while the 15 service will now offer faster links to the city centre from Countesswells estate providing access to the new Aldi superstore.”

What routes are changing?

The 11 and 11A services are being revised to make journeys for Craigiebuckler passengers faster. They will now run every 15 minutes between Northfield and Queens Road via the city centre, with alternate buses extending to Woodend or Craigiebuckler.

Students will benefit from changes to the 13 service which will now run from Hillhead of Seaton to the retail and leisure facilities at Aberdeen Beach on weekday evenings and at the weekend.

Buses will also travel from Scatterburn and Mastrick to the beach retail and leisure park.

The 15 service will now terminate at Balnagask, as well as offering faster links from Airyhall to the city centre. The 15 will also now serve the Countesswells estate and the new Aldi store.

A new bus gate has been installed on the section of Union Street between Market Street and Bridge Street, which will be used by the 17, 17A, 18 and 172 services. All 23 buses will serve the full length of Union Street once again.

Some buses travelling on the 19 route will offer a direct link from the retirement village in Peterculter to Aberdeen city centre.

From July 3, the 20 service will only operate between Hillhead of Seaton and the city centre. It will operate every half hour during Aberdeen University term time and hourly during the rest of the year.