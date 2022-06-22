First Aberdeen announce shake-up of services to make bus journeys faster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First Aberdeen announce shake-up of services to make bus journeys faster

By Ellie Milne
June 22, 2022, 2:49 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 5:30 pm
A First bus in Aberdeen
First Aberdeen has announced changes to the bus network across the city that will provide new links throughout Aberdeen and faster journey times on some routes.

New transport links have also been added to the Aberdeen network which will come into effect from Sunday, July 3.

The changes will impact upon the established 11/11A, 13, 15, 17/17A, 18, 19, 20, 23 and 172 routes.

Graeme Macfarlan, commercial director for First Bus Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be announcing these new network changes which we believe will improve our service for people across Aberdeen while also providing access to places people want to go.

“This is shown in the alterations made to the 13 service which will create a new link for students to the retail, shopping and leisure at the beachfront throughout the week, while the 15 service will now offer faster links to the city centre from Countesswells estate providing access to the new Aldi superstore.”

The 11 service by First Aberdeen heading to Woodend.
The 11 service by First Aberdeen will be revised to make a quicker journey.

What routes are changing?

The 11 and 11A services are being revised to make journeys for Craigiebuckler passengers faster. They will now run every 15 minutes between Northfield and Queens Road via the city centre, with alternate buses extending to Woodend or Craigiebuckler.

Students will benefit from changes to the 13 service which will now run from Hillhead of Seaton to the retail and leisure facilities at Aberdeen Beach on weekday evenings and at the weekend.

Buses will also travel from Scatterburn and Mastrick to the beach retail and leisure park.

The 15 service will now terminate at Balnagask, as well as offering faster links from Airyhall to the city centre. The 15 will also now serve the Countesswells estate and the new Aldi store.

A new bus gate has been installed on the section of Union Street between Market Street and Bridge Street, which will be used by the 17, 17A, 18 and 172 services. All 23 buses will serve the full length of Union Street once again.

Some buses travelling on the 19 route will offer a direct link from the retirement village in Peterculter to Aberdeen city centre.

From July 3, the 20 service will only operate between Hillhead of Seaton and the city centre. It will operate every half hour during Aberdeen University term time and hourly during the rest of the year.

