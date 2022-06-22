Aberdeen social service worker issued warning after ‘abusing position’ by sending inappropriate messages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A social worker from Aberdeen has been issued with a warning after sending inappropriate messages and lying about his past employment.

John Mackland’s string of lies kept him employed in the social work sector despite him losing past jobs for his inappropriate behaviour.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found evidence which led them to decide Mr Mackland’s fitness to practice was impaired.

He was found to have “breached trust” on more than one occasion by sending “inappropriate” text messages to both a colleague and a service user.

While working as a senior practitioner for VSA in Peterculter in January 2018, Mr Mackland sent a text to a colleague which was “sexually motivated”.

The report says he wrote: “I’m thinking of you wearing something and it’s distracting me, don’t tell anyone.”

In July of the same year, while employed as an agency worker at Children 1st in Aberdeen, he used his personal mobile to send messages to a “vulnerable” service user – including a message saying “U OK?” and a picture of the fictional character Snow White.

The SSSC report states: “Social service workers must work with users of services in a professional manner and not attempt to form inappropriate relationships with them.

“By acting in such a manner towards a service user you abused your position as a social service worker and breached the trust and confidence of a vulnerable service user.

“Your behaviour blurred professional boundaries in place to help protect service users and social service workers.”

‘A pattern of dishonest behaviour’

Evidence was also found that Mr Mackland lied in order to obtain a social worker job with Aberdeen City Council in August 2018.

In his application, he failed to declare that his employment with VSA and SCP Recruitment had ended due to him being fired.

Further, he was not registered with the SSSC as a social worker while employed by the council between May and August 2019, which means he was not entitled to hold the role.

He also failed to say that he was under investigation by the SSSC in connection with the allegations which arose during his time at Children 1st.

The report read: “Your behaviour prevented a prospective employer from being able to fully assess your suitability for the role; or undertake necessary risk assessments in respect of the risks you may have posed to people who use services.

“The behaviour forms a sustained pattern of dishonest behaviour.”

Mr Wheeler was given a warning to stay on his registration for a period of 18 months. He must also complete training and submit a reflective account to the SSSC.