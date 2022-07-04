Aberdeenshire Council urges public to report sightings of dead birds as suspected avian flu cases continue to rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire Council urges public to report sightings of dead birds as suspected avian flu cases continue to rise

By Lauren Taylor
July 4, 2022, 4:48 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 6:02 pm
Aberdeenshire Council is urging the public to remain vigilant as a significant number of sea birds have died. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Aberdeenshire Council is urging the public to remain vigilant as a significant number of sea birds have died. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Aberdeenshire Council has pledged to remove dead birds “as quickly as possible” as avian flu continues to wreak havoc on north-east beaches.

As the summer holidays get under way and families begin visiting beaches more frequently, the local authority is urging the public to remain vigilant.

Dozens of dead birds with suspected bird flu have been spotted along shorelines across the north-east.

[jwplayer O8AaP6Dn]

Last week, more than 40 dead sea birds were counted along a stretch of Balmedie Beach, including gannets, guillemots, kittiwakes and gulls.

There have also been sightings of sick and dead birds in areas including Cruden Bay, Cowie and St Cyrus Nature Reserve.

Aberdeenshire Council is asking the public to assist with efforts by reporting any potential cases to them.

Dead gannets were scattered across Balmedie Beach. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Any reported cases of deceased birds will be removed from the area as quickly as possible, while fully-trained staff from landscape services will prioritise removing birds from more popular areas.

Warning signs will be installed at locations where bird flu has been reported, and teams will be put in place to monitor the areas.

Who to call if you spot a sick or dead bird?

The council has stressed the beaches remain safe and the risk of human transmission is low.

Despite this, people are being advised not to touch any dead or sick wild birds and to keep dogs and any other pets away from them.

Dozens of sea birds were washed up in Cowie. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

The council has also warned the public to avoid touching wild bird feathers or surfaces covered in droppings and is asking people not to feed wild waterfowl.

If anyone comes across a grouping of 10 or more dead birds, they should call Aberdeenshire Council’s dedicated phoneline on 01467 537444.

Any dead birds should also be reported to Defra’s national helpline on 03459 335577.

The council advises that the Scottish SPCA should be contacted for any living but sick birds on 03000 999999.

