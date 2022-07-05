Aberdeen University Graduations: Legal eagle Justin follows in footsteps of Aberdeen law hero

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An aspiring Aberdeen lawyer received not just his degree today, but also a medal named after an admired Aberdeen jurist.

Justin Reid first started considering a career in law when he was 15.

He walked down to Aberdeen Sheriff Court one day, saw the solicitors at work and was hooked.

Describing his choice to study the course at Aberdeen University as a “no brainer”, the 21-year-old said: “I chose Aberdeen University first of all because I’m from here.

“It’s a world-class university and it was on my doorstep so for me I could get the best of both worlds. I could see my friends and family and also get a first rate education.

“I’m keen to help people so I thought that was the best way for someone of my skill set to help someone because I really enjoy advocacy and working with and helping people.”

Following in the footsteps of Aberdeen role model

Always keen to develop his skills, the former Aberdeen Grammar Pupil was president of the mooting society at university.

Due to this he was awarded the Hunter Medal in Roman Law in recognition with his work in a very complicated area of Scots Law.

Named after jurist William Hunter who attended Aberdeen Grammar School in the 1850s before studying law at Aberdeen University, Mr Reid felt a certain kinship.

He said: “I found it particularly moving that he went to the same school as me and the same university so to some extent it was following in his footsteps even though it was in the 1850s.”

Heart in protecting the older generation

All of this ensured his graduation was a memorable occasion. He said: “It’s been quite a special day and it’s great to see your friends and have your family supporting you and the academics as well.”

Both his grandparents, who he is very close to, attended even though his grandmother had to walk around on crutches after breaking her ankle.

Due to his close relationship with them and his great-grandmother, Mr Reid said his heart was in protecting the older generation through private client work.

He is going on to complete a diploma in professional legal practice before carrying out a traineeship with Stronachs in Aberdeen.