Aberdeen University Graduations: Columbian economics graduate says leaving Granite City is ‘bittersweet’

By Lottie Hood
July 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Sofía Puentes Ferreira says it is "bittersweet" to be leaving Aberdeen after a happy time at university. Pic: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Sofía Puentes Ferreira says it is "bittersweet" to be leaving Aberdeen after a happy time at university. Pic: Kath Flannery/DCT Media

After travelling over 5,000 miles to study at Aberdeen Business School, Sofía Puentes Ferreira admits she “doesn’t want to leave”.

Originally from Columbia, Miss Puentes Ferreira said she always wanted to study in the UK.

After seeing a course combining both of her interests – economics and international relations – at Aberdeen University, she applied and moved to the city when she was only 17.

Since then, despite facing a few culture shocks, language barriers and a radical difference in weather, Miss Puentes Ferreira has loved her time in Aberdeen.

While she said it had been a “really big change”, the 21-year-old said she truly loved Scotland – specifically the older landmarks.

She said: “I love the castles because back home we don’t have any so I’ve just kind of travelled all around and visited all the castles.”

‘When I came here I was really lost’

When at Aberdeen University, she said the people were a massive part of the experience.

“Meeting people from everywhere in the world has been a big highlight,” she added. “I think I have more international friends than Scottish friends which was a surprise but I really like it.

“Also being taught by people from everywhere in the world I think is really important to get a well-rounded education.

The Aberdeen city resident was also a class rep, student mentor and the business school convener.

She said: “I did a lot of volunteering with the uni and I was happy I did that because when I came here I was really lost and I was really happy that I got the chance to help other people.”

‘I don’t want to leave’

Miss Puentes Ferreira is moving to London to study a masters in development studies. However, she said she will struggle to leave.

“It feels bittersweet,” she said. ” I love Aberdeen and I love Aberdeen uni. I think the student support is great and I feel that I’ve completed my education to the best of my abilities but I don’t want to leave.

“I’m so grateful that I was able to study here and to go around and to be able to travel around the UK. If anyone has the opportunity to do that then they should.

“It taught me so much and it gave me new values and I’m so proud of myself.”

Check who else is graduating from Aberdeen University this week with our interactive list.

Aberdeen University Graduation 2022 list

