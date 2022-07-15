Aberdeen City Council delays decision on £1m fuel poverty cash despite pleas to act ‘as urgently as possible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen City Council delays decision on £1m fuel poverty cash despite pleas to act ‘as urgently as possible’

By Craig Munro
July 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 15, 2022, 7:09 am
Labour group leader Ross Grant. Picture by Paul Glendell
Labour group leader Ross Grant. Picture by Paul Glendell

A million-pound fund to help Aberdeen residents hardest hit by fuel poverty won’t pay out before the autumn, despite pleas to hand the money out “as soon as possible”.

During a heated meeting, calls were issued to deploy the cash urgently as foodbank use multiplies amid the crippling cost of living crisis.

But the SNP/Lib Dem administration instead voted to reconsider the matter next month, when the wider problem will be debated.

Calling for immediate progress, Labour said rising prices posed a “significant and immediate challenge” to thousands in the city.

The SNP argued that waiting until October would mean families have access to the money when “bigger bills” are anticipated.

More and more people have been feeling the pinch since fuel bills went up in April.

Labour ‘very much disappointed’ in delay

Following the vote, Labour’s Ross Grant tweeted he was “very much disappointed”.

The Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor added: “We can and should be acting now.”

The money was first put aside in March when his party and the Conservatives were in charge.

At Wednesday’s meeting, SNP Councillor Christian Allard outlined the need to hold off.

He said: “I would agree with Councillor Grant that it is immediate – it is so, so important that we do something because October is coming and it is coming fast.

“We are getting ready for October when the biggest bill is going to come.”

The energy price cap is projected to rise by 46% rise in the autumn, with council officers fearing a major increase in fuel poverty.

George Street and Harbour councillor Michael Hutchison said he could see the dire consequences of the crisis playing out in his ward.

Aberdeen fuel poverty fund
Froghall Community Centre. Picture by Ben Hendry

The SNP member told the chamber: “It’s 19C in the city today, we’ve had 17 hours of daylight today, and there are people in the city wondering how they are going to pay their electricity and gas bills.

“When I was at Froghall Community Centre last week, I saw that what had been just a few short months ago a community fridge has now expanded to a local foodbank.

“It’s taking up the main lobby of that building. It’s increased dramatically because the demand for that foodbank has increased dramatically.”

Foodbank at Froghall Community Centre Aberdeen fuel poverty fund
A foodbank at Froghall Community Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Ben Hendry

The foodbank told us they are normally visited by around 25 families a day, but 34 filed through their doors on the day of the council vote.

UK fuel poverty fund in Aberdeen and north ruled out by Sunak

And additional assistance is unlikely to come from Westminster.

Last month, then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak ruled out any localised help from the UK Government for people in the north and north-east, who pay far above average for their fuel bills.

Mr Sunak, who is running to become the next prime minister, told the P&J that “most people” had acknowledged the help already on offer was a “generous and significant sum, commensurate with the challenge faced”.

Exclusive: Chancellor rules out further help with ‘unsustainable’ north energy costs as thousands in ‘crisis’ over bills

