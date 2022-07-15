Classic car show gearing up for Drum Castle return on July 31

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the north-east’s biggest car shows will make its return to the region at the end of the month.

The Grampian Jaguar Enthusiasts’ Club’s (JEC) Annual Gathering and Car Show will be held on the south lawn of Drum Castle on Sunday July 31.

Around 60 classic Jaguars and Daimlers from decades past will be on show at the event, which has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Car enthusiasts from Deeside and beyond are expected to turn out to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the gathering.

Members of the Triumph Stag Owners Club will be among the attendees as this year’s guest car club.

Steve Cromar, Grampian region chairman, said: “The popularity of the club’s annual event continues to increase each year.

“Over the 20-year history, we’ve welcomed thousands of passionate Jaguar and Daimler car owners and interested spectators who enjoy seeing the best of the north-east’s cars all together on show.”

Supporting local charities

“We are grateful to all our sponsors for the support they have shown both the club and our chosen charity – in 2019, we raised £2,600 for the Archie Foundation, so we are hoping for a good turnout this year to match, or even better that amount.”

As well as bringing together dedicated car enthusiasts, the JEC also select a different charity each year to support.

This year’s chosen charity is AberNecessities, which will receive all the proceeds from the club’s fundraising efforts.

On the day, visitors will be entertained by the Gordon Highlanders Association pipe band, and be able to enjoy the informal Concours competition, bottle stalls and a raffle – featuring a special prize from Peter Vardy Jaguar.

The National Trust for Scotland will have refreshments on offer, including soup and hot drinks, while the JEC will be selling strawberries and cream, cakes and home bakes.

Mr Cromar added: “There will be lots for everyone to see and do.”

The Annual Gathering and Car Show will be held between 12pm and 4pm on Sunday, July 31.