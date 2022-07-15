Classic car show gearing up for Drum Castle return on July 31

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Classic car show gearing up for Drum Castle return on July 31

By Ellie Milne
July 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 15, 2022, 1:42 pm
The 2018 Grampian Region of the Jaguar Enthusiasts' Club's Annual Gathering and Car Show at Drum Castle. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The 2018 Grampian Region of the Jaguar Enthusiasts' Club's Annual Gathering and Car Show at Drum Castle. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

One of the north-east’s biggest car shows will make its return to the region at the end of the month.

The Grampian Jaguar Enthusiasts’ Club’s (JEC) Annual Gathering and Car Show will be held on the south lawn of Drum Castle on Sunday July 31.

Around 60 classic Jaguars and Daimlers from decades past will be on show at the event, which has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Car enthusiasts from Deeside and beyond are expected to turn out to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the gathering.

Members of the Triumph Stag Owners Club will be among the attendees as this year’s guest car club.

The event was last held at Drum Castle in 2019. Supplied by Grampian Jaguar Enthusiasts’ Club.

Steve Cromar, Grampian region chairman, said: “The popularity of the club’s annual event continues to increase each year.

“Over the 20-year history, we’ve welcomed thousands of passionate Jaguar and Daimler car owners and interested spectators who enjoy seeing the best of the north-east’s cars all together on show.”

Supporting local charities

“We are grateful to all our sponsors for the support they have shown both the club and our chosen charity – in 2019, we raised £2,600 for the Archie Foundation, so we are hoping for a good turnout this year to match, or even better that amount.”

As well as bringing together dedicated car enthusiasts, the JEC also select a different charity each year to support.

This year’s chosen charity is AberNecessities, which will receive all the proceeds from the club’s fundraising efforts.

A pipe band entertained the crowd at the 2019 event. Supplied by Grampian Jaguar Enthusiasts’ Club.

On the day, visitors will be entertained by the Gordon Highlanders Association pipe band, and be able to enjoy the informal Concours competition, bottle stalls and a raffle – featuring a special prize from Peter Vardy Jaguar.

The National Trust for Scotland will have refreshments on offer, including soup and hot drinks, while the JEC will be selling strawberries and cream, cakes and home bakes.

Mr Cromar added: “There will be lots for everyone to see and do.”

The Annual Gathering and Car Show will be held between 12pm and 4pm on Sunday, July 31.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]