Aberdeen cafe forced to close after drop in customers leaves owner barely able to pay bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen cafe forced to close after drop in customers leaves owner barely able to pay bills

Owner Nick said the heartbreaking decision was the "right thing to do".

By Michelle Henderson
Nick Duthie outside Red Robin Records
Business owner Nick Duthie outside Red Robin Records on Correction Wynd. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen cafe and vinyl store will close for good this week.

Red Robin Records Vinyl Cafe, on Correction Wynd, has been forced to shut after a drop in customers left the owner barely able to afford the bills.

The shock announcement comes just four months after owner Nick Duthie launched a GoFundMe page as a “last resort.”

Nick, owner of the Red Robin Records Vinyl Cafe making a coffee at the machine.
Opening the Aberdeen cafe was a dream come true for Nick. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

In a statement, posted on the cafe’s Instagram, Nick said the heartbreaking decision was “the right thing to do.”

He wrote: “We have taken the decision to close the cafe at the end of the month.

“It’s heartbreaking, but it’s the right thing to do.

“The sales from Record Store Day is the only reason I can pay the bills this month, the cafe itself has been so quiet and I can’t risk another month with the fear of not being able to pay staff.

“I want to thank everyone who has either been a customer or donator to our fund, all the staff and just say how much joy serving and working with you all has brought me.

“Please keep supporting the remaining independents left in the city centre, they need you more than you know.”

Nick opened his dream business on Correction Wynd in 2019, however, following the crippling covid pandemic and the cost of living crisis, he found himself in a “bit of a pickle.”

A target of £100,000 was set, with more than £7,000 raised so far.

Despite his efforts, Nick has been forced to give up his dream.

Independent business owners acknowledge the struggle amidst cost of living

The cafe will be open to customers today and tomorrow between 10am until 4pm, before closing its doors for the final time.

Fellow business owners have resonated with their struggles.

Owners of Roxy Vinyl Cafe acknowledged the hardships facing independent business owners in the current climate.

Taking to the comments, they wrote: “Ah no, sorry to hear. Can definitely relate, it is really hard to keep going in the face of these headwinds.

“Hope it is a temporary setback and you get a breather to take stock and find out a better way. Good luck either way.”

Loyal customers and fellow traders have taken to social media to respond to the shock announcement, leaving many hoping for their return to the high street in the future.

One customer labelled their coffee the best in the city, writing: “Gutted. Best coffee in Aberdeen to me. Killer lattes.”

Another wrote: “I’m so very sorry to hear this, Nick. I know how difficult a decision this must have been. I have loved every visit to the cafe and wish you all the best for the future.”

Customers ‘gutted’ by news of Red Robin Cafe closure

A new customer to the cafe said: “Gutted for you. We’re new customers but even then, we can see how missed you’ll be.

“Have really enjoyed the few times we managed to get in recently and have been loving the coffee at home too. All the best for whatever comes next.”

Another customer stressed Aberdeen would not be the same without the “lovely wee cafe.”

They wrote: “Absolutely gutted for you. You’ve done such an awesome job of creating something very special.

“Aberdeen will not be the same without your lovely wee cafe. I hope you are so very proud of what you’ve achieved. Thinking of you.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

JK Fine Foods in Westhill had closed its doors. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Family-run food business JK Fine Foods permanently closes Westhill store
Coder or programmer writing virus software.
Aberdeen IT firm Alto invests £250,000 in cybersecurity, AI and automation
Union Street central section, between Market Street and Bridge Street.
All you need to know about the central Union Street closure
2
There are fears Deeside adders could have their habitat "destroyed"...
Fears new Crathie house 'could disturb Deeside adders' - and send them into nearby…
Couple take baby to Clubland. Image: Amy Moir.
'He had the time of his life': Aberdeen couple take one-year-old son to Clubland…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a playpark flasher and cruel dog owner
Frank Price leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Over-the-limit ex-cabbie's driving was so bad witnesses thought he'd had a heart attack
Manager and chef Marcus Sherry pictured outside the Fish Shop restaurant in Ballater.
Ballater's Fish Shop named one of the best new restaurants in the world
A picture of the back of a police office with a bright yellow jacket on with the word Police on it. Man charged after an assault in Wick.
Pedestrian taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being hit by car
Run Balmoral 2024, at Balmoral Castle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Run Balmoral returns as thousands participate in race around Royal Estate

Conversation