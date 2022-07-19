‘He lived his life with love and laughter’: A92 crash victim named

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 46-year-old man killed after his car hit a tree near St Cyrus has been named.

David Millar, who recently moved to Aberdeenshire, died near the North Esk Bridge on the A92 Stonehaven to Dundee road on Thursday.

Emergency services attended the incident at 1.30pm and the road remained closed for about seven hours as officers carried out inquiries.

Mr Millar was the only occupant of the car and died at the scene.

‘David will be sorely missed’

His partner Donna has now paid tribute and said he was “loved by everyone”.

“David lived his life with love and laughter. 46 is too young,” she said.

“It is cruel that this chapter of our life – our recent move to Aberdeenshire – has been cut short and we cannot live our dreams together, there was so much more we were meant to do. He was loved by everyone and could throw a legendary BBQ.

“David will be sorely missed by his family and friends in Scotland, and his parents, sisters and wider family in New Zealand.”

Road Policing Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of David at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries into the incident are continuing and anyone with further information is encouraged to contact 101, quoting reference number 1506 of July 14.”