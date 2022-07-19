‘He lived his life with love and laughter’: A92 crash victim named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘He lived his life with love and laughter’: A92 crash victim named

By Denny Andonova
July 19, 2022, 2:57 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 5:47 pm
The A92 was closed at North Esk Bridge, near St Cyrus, for about seven hours following the crash. Photo by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
The A92 was closed at North Esk Bridge, near St Cyrus, for about seven hours following the crash. Photo by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

A 46-year-old man killed after his car hit a tree near St Cyrus has been named.

David Millar, who recently moved to Aberdeenshire, died near the North Esk Bridge on the A92 Stonehaven to Dundee road on Thursday.

Emergency services attended the incident at 1.30pm and the road remained closed for about seven hours as officers carried out inquiries.

Mr Millar was the only occupant of the car and died at the scene.

‘David will be sorely missed’

His partner Donna has now paid tribute and said he was “loved by everyone”.

“David lived his life with love and laughter. 46 is too young,” she said.

“It is cruel that this chapter of our life – our recent move to Aberdeenshire – has been cut short and we cannot live our dreams together, there was so much more we were meant to do. He was loved by everyone and could throw a legendary BBQ.

“David will be sorely missed by his family and friends in Scotland, and his parents, sisters and wider family in New Zealand.”

Road Policing Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of David at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries into the incident are continuing and anyone with further information is encouraged to contact 101, quoting reference number 1506 of July 14.”

