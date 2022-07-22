16-year-old missing from Peterhead found ‘safe and well’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 16-year-old boy has been found “safe and well” after being reported missing from his home in Peterhead.

Siamak Hosseni was last seen near Inverugie road at around 5pm on Thursday.

Police launched an online appeal for information for help finding Siamak.

Officers have now confirmed they have found the 16-year-old “safe and well” and have thanked the public for their assistance.

We can confirm that Siamak Hosseni, 16, reported missing from the Peterhead area has been traced safe and well.Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal. Posted by North East Police Division on Saturday, 23 July 2022