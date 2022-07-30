Police eager to trace missing 16-year-old Peterhead boy By Chris Cromar July 30, 2022, 10:04 am Updated: July 30, 2022, 11:12 am Joseph Taylor was last seen on July 26. Picture supplied by Police Scotland [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are appealing for information to help trace a 16-year-old boy who has went missing from Peterhead. Joseph Taylor was last seen at about 9pm on Tuesday, July 26 in Inverugie near Peterhead. He is described as being 5ft 6 inches tall and when he was last seen, was wearing a black hoody, orange trousers and black trainers. Joseph Taylor. Supplied by Police Scotland. A police spokesman said: “We are concerned for the whereabouts of Joseph, who is known to frequent the Peterhead area. Officers are continuing their searches and inquiries to trace him. “Anyone with information about his whereabouts or any possible sightings are urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2316 of July 27, 2022.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man arrested on suspicion of murder of missing mother Jimmy Hunnisett who went missing after taking taxi from Wick is traced Missing Stirlingshire man found ‘safe and well’ Vehicle thefts in Kintore sparks police appeal