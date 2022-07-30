Police eager to trace missing 16-year-old Peterhead boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police eager to trace missing 16-year-old Peterhead boy

By Chris Cromar
July 30, 2022, 10:04 am Updated: July 30, 2022, 11:12 am
Joseph Taylor was last seen on July 26. Picture supplied by Police Scotland
Joseph Taylor was last seen on July 26. Picture supplied by Police Scotland

Police are appealing for information to help trace a 16-year-old boy who has went missing from Peterhead.

Joseph Taylor was last seen at about 9pm on Tuesday, July 26 in Inverugie near Peterhead.

He is described as being 5ft 6 inches tall and when he was last seen, was wearing a black hoody, orange trousers and black trainers.

Joseph Taylor. Supplied by Police Scotland.

A police spokesman said: “We are concerned for the whereabouts of Joseph, who is known to frequent the Peterhead area. Officers are continuing their searches and inquiries to trace him.

“Anyone with information about his whereabouts or any possible sightings are urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2316 of July 27, 2022.”

