Police investigate theft on Aberdeen’s King Street

Police are investigating a theft near Wilsons Newsagent on Aberdeen’s King Street.

About six police officers were spotted near the scene at 6pm on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.40pm police were called to a report of a theft at a business premises on King Street, Aberdeen.

“Officers are at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.”

Police said they could not comment on what had been reportedly stolen.