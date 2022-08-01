Police investigate theft on Aberdeen’s King Street By Cameron Roy August 1, 2022, 7:16 pm Updated: August 1, 2022, 8:08 pm 0 The police are investigating a theft near Wilsons Newsagent. Supplied by Google. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are investigating a theft near Wilsons Newsagent on Aberdeen’s King Street. About six police officers were spotted near the scene at 6pm on Monday. A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.40pm police were called to a report of a theft at a business premises on King Street, Aberdeen. “Officers are at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.” Police said they could not comment on what had been reportedly stolen. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Four vehicles involved in crash on A90 at Laurencekirk Police call for witnesses after man found seriously injured in street Aberdeen Net Zero firm hit by vandalism invites ‘sit down’ with perpetrators Appeal for help to trace missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Aberdeen