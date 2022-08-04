Park rangers and police team up to patrol Highlands beauty spots

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Park rangers and police are patrolling Highland beauty spots to ensure the safety of visitors – and the environment.

Rangers from the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA), Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) and Highland Council are present all week Glenmore and Loch Morlich, but over the weekends they will now be joined by police.

Joint patrols began last weekend and will continue until the last weekend in August.

Although most visitors enjoy the area responsibly, the patrols are designed to cut down on antisocial behaviour, littering and irresponsible fires.

It’s the second consecutive year the patrols have been carried out to ensure the safety of those enjoying the area.

Maree Morrison, FLS recreation ranger in the area, said: “Glenmore seems to be getting more popular every year, and with so many people visiting, it’s important that everyone does their bit to keep the place looking good and for it to continue to be welcoming to visitors and local residents.

“Thankfully, most people know how to behave but there are always some people whose behaviour spoils things for everyone else. This support from Police Scotland is a great boost for our efforts to make visitors realise that Glenmore – and its visitors – are to be treated with respect.”

Have a great time, but be responsible

The Cairngorms National Park is the UK’s largest national park, and the CNPA work to ensure it is cared for, sustained and enhanced for current and future generations.

Grant Moir, chief executive at the CNPA said: “The vast majority of the visitors to the Cairngorms National Park are enjoying their experience and behaving very well – the combined presence of rangers and the police at key times will help support everyone to have a great time here in a way that protects the local environment.”

Chief Inspector Jen Valentine urged people to be enjoy the area – but safely.

“The vast majority of people behave responsibly, and we thank them for that,” she said. “Unfortunately, there are still instances of anti-social behaviour, including littering, parking, starting fires and drinking.

“We also urge people to take care around water, especially when swimming in lochs, reservoirs and rivers. Take care and never enter the water after consuming alcohol. Please enjoy the countryside responsibly and report any concerns by calling Police Scotland on 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.”