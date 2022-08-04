Park rangers and police team up to patrol Highlands beauty spots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Park rangers and police team up to patrol Highlands beauty spots

By Lisa Kennedy
August 4, 2022, 11:20 am Updated: August 4, 2022, 11:32 am
Loch Morlich. Photo supplied by Forestry and Land Scotland.
Park rangers and police are patrolling Highland beauty spots to ensure the safety of visitors – and the environment.

Rangers from the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA), Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) and Highland Council are present all week Glenmore and Loch Morlich, but over the weekends they will now be joined by police.

Joint patrols began last weekend and will continue until the last weekend in August.

Although most visitors enjoy the area responsibly, the patrols are designed to cut down on antisocial behaviour, littering and irresponsible fires.

It’s the second consecutive year the patrols have been carried out to ensure the safety of those enjoying the area.

Maree Morrison, FLS recreation ranger in the area, said: “Glenmore seems to be getting more popular every year, and with so many people visiting, it’s important that everyone does their bit to keep the place looking good and for it to continue to be welcoming to visitors and local residents.

“Thankfully, most people know how to behave but there are always some people whose behaviour spoils things for everyone else. This support from Police Scotland is a great boost for our efforts to make visitors realise that Glenmore – and its visitors – are to be treated with respect.”

While people are enjoying the sun they also cooled off in the waters of Loch Morlich. Picture by Sandy McCook

Have a great time, but be responsible

The Cairngorms National Park is the UK’s largest national park, and the CNPA work to ensure it is cared for, sustained and enhanced for current and future generations.

Grant Moir, chief executive at the CNPA said: “The vast majority of the visitors to the Cairngorms National Park are enjoying their experience and behaving very well – the combined presence of rangers and the police at key times will help support everyone to have a great time here in a way that protects the local environment.”

Chief Inspector Jen Valentine urged people to be enjoy the area – but safely.

“The vast majority of people behave responsibly, and we thank them for that,” she said. “Unfortunately, there are still instances of anti-social behaviour, including littering, parking, starting fires and drinking.

“We also urge people to take care around water, especially when swimming in lochs, reservoirs and rivers. Take care and never enter the water after consuming alcohol. Please enjoy the countryside responsibly and report any concerns by calling Police Scotland on 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.”

