As cheap as a McFlurry: New bus service from Aberdeen to Glasgow offers 99p tickets

By Lottie Hood
August 5, 2022, 5:29 pm Updated: August 5, 2022, 6:38 pm
The German bus company FlixBus will be running the new service. Supplied by FlixBus.
A new bus service from Aberdeen to Glasgow is due to be launched next week with ticket prices starting at less than £1.

The new route will be launched on Monday, August 8, and will be run by German bus company FlixBus.

Running seven days a week, the buses will be leaving from Littlejohn Street with three to four buses leaving each day.

The new service will provide connections between Glasgow, Stirling, Perth and Aberdeen.

Tickets on these coaches are currently priced from 99p for the whole of August, with an additional £1 service fee charged for all transactions.

Andreas Schorling, managing director of FlixBus UK, said: “We have made no secret that we want to be the biggest coach brand in the whole of the UK, and our launch in Scotland is a cornerstone of our growth strategy.

“We know from our experience of cross-border routes that our service is a natural fit with the Scottish market.”

Who are FlixBus?

FlixBus first began as a start-up and was founded by three entrepreneurs Jochen Engert, André Schwämmlein and Daniel Krauss in Munich. Their aim was to make sustainable travel both comfortable and affordable.

Becoming a market leader in Germany in 2013, the company also started running long-distance bus networks and cross border services in Europe from 2015.

It now operates in over 2,400 destinations in 40 countries per day and is Europe’s largest long-distance bus network.

Increasing its presence in the UK, the company has also announced another service between Glasgow and London to help counter rail strikes and airport chaos.

With the launching of the new Scottish line, the FlixBus network now runs across 40 destinations in the UK.

McGill’s and FlixBus partnership

Although mainly operating throughout the west of Scotland, the new service will be run by McGill’s, Scotland’s largest independent bus company as part of its partnership with FlixBus.

McGill’s Bus Group Dundee chief executive officer Ralph Roberts. Supplied by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Ralph Roberts, chief executive of McGill’s, said: “Our established partnership with FlixBus has gone from strength to strength, and we are delighted to be working together with the global brand to deliver this ambitious project and offer high quality transport connections to the people of Scotland.

“McGill’s has always been the obvious choice of partner to ensure the service is a success, and we’re proud to be launching our affordable, reliable and sustainable coach network in Scotland with their team.”

To book tickets with FlixBus, visit their website. 

