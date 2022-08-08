Westhill pharmacy introduces new ‘Disneyland’ queuing system after customers wait hours for medicine By Lauren Taylor and Lottie Hood August 8, 2022, 7:38 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 8:14 pm 0 Pictured is the queue and security van outside Lloyds Pharmacy. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal NHS Grampian tells Lloyds pharmacy in Westhill to improve as patients wait hours in queue for prescriptions Westhill pharmacy doors locked on customers after two-hour wait in prescriptions queue Learner drivers in Aberdeen, Moray, Highlands and islands face December wait for tests Aberdeenshire mum pleads with others to stop staring when her child with autism has a ‘meltdown’