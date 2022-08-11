Aberdeenshire whisky shop toasts to five-star award by VisitScotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire whisky shop toasts to five-star award by VisitScotland

By Denny Andonova
August 11, 2022, 2:46 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 3:32 pm
Still spirit being given their award by VisitScotland
Picture shows David Jackson (VisitScotland Regional Director) and Daniel Milne (Managing Director, Still Spirit). Image supplied by VisitScotland.

An Aberdeenshire whisky shop and tasting room has been praised as one of the best in the region less than two years after it first opened.

Still Spirit, located on the outskirts of Pitmedden, has become one of only three venues in the north-east to receive VisitScotland’s 5 Star Tourist Shop award.

The shop, which is part of the world’s leading online whisky auction houses Whisky Hammer, opened in 2021 and has since proved popular with locals and tourists.

Over the last 12 months, Still Spirit has been offering both private and public tasting events, which have been favoured by brand ambassadors and whisky experts.

The shop sells a wide variety of whiskies from across Scotland, as well as other fine spirits – including gin, rum, vodka and tequila.

Meanwhile, a fully-stocked takeaway dram bar offers some old and rare drams.

‘Quality destination for whisky enthusiasts’

A new warehouse with a capacity of 2,000 casks of whisky is also expected to open by the end of the year to give visitors the full experience.

Daniel Milne, managing director at Still Spirit, said: “To be awarded such a high ranking in a short space of time is a fantastic achievement. We’ve built a wonderful and knowledgeable team at Still Spirit whose passion to create a quality destination for whisky enthusiasts sees visitors travel from far and wide.

Not visited Still Spirit yet? We offer an extensive range of premium whiskies, gin, vodka and more! As well as regular…

Posted by Still Spirit on Thursday, 4 August 2022

“As a fairly young business, we’re always looking for ways to improve our offering and give customers the best possible experience in store and at our dram bar. The 5 Star rating from VisitScotland is a welcome acknowledgement that we’re moving in the right direction as a business and helping to strengthen tourism in the local area in the process.”

David Jackson, VisitScotland regional director, congratulated the shop on their achievement and said: “I hope the success of Still Spirit sets an example to other businesses to join the scheme, which benefits tourism businesses and visitors alike.

“It is vital that everyone involved in tourism works together to offer visitors a fantastic experience when visiting and staying in Aberdeenshire, to strengthen our tourism offering.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

