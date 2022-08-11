Dyce claims top place as hottest spot in Scotland on Thursday at 29.7C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dyce claims top place as hottest spot in Scotland on Thursday at 29.7C

By Lottie Hood
August 11, 2022, 8:38 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 8:51 pm
Dyce in Aberdeen was named the hottest place in Scotland. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media.
Dyce in Aberdeen was named the hottest place in Scotland. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media.

Dyce in Aberdeen was declared the national hotspot by the Met Office today as temperatures hit 29.7C.

People across Scotland have been enjoying the summer heat with the majority of temperatures sitting above 20C.

While the record for Scotland’s hottest day in August of 32.9C has not been broken, many towns and cities have been feeling the heat.

However some of the windier spots in Scotland have been seeing much cooler temperatures with Lerwick boasting the coldest place in Scotland today at 13C.

The hot weather follows as parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands have been issued with an alert for “very high” risk of wild fires.

Here are some of the hottest places in the north-east, the Highlands and Islands today:

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire boasted the highest temperatures today with many places nearing 30C.

The River Dee at Aboyne. Picture: DC Thomson
  • Dyce 29.7C
  • Aboyne 29.1C
  • Craibstone 28.7C
  • Fyvie Castle 28.3C

Moray 

People enjoying the sun at East beach in Lossiemouth.
  • Kinloss 25.1C
  • Lossiemouth 24.2C

The Highlands 

Loch Morlich near Aviemore. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
  • Tain 25.1C
  • Aviemore 25.1C
  • Lentran 23.2C
  • Drumnadrochit 23.1C
  • Kinbrace 20.6C

Argyll and Bute

Dunstaffnage Marina in the sun. Supplied by Dunstaffnage Marina.
  • Dunstaffnage, near Oban 20.5C
  • Tulloch Bridge, near Fort William  20.1C

Islands 

Lerwick in Shetland claimed a different title in today’s weather as the coldest spot in Scotland at 13.3C.

Lerwick was the coldest place in Scotland with a peak of 13.3C. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
  • Orkney – Kirkwall 15.8C
  • Stornoway Airport 14.8C
  • Shetland – Bodsound 14.5C
  • Isle of Harris – Quidinish 14.2C
  • Shetland – Fair Isle 13.9C
  • Shetland – Lerwick 13.3C

[[title]]

[[text]]

