Dyce claims top place as hottest spot in Scotland on Thursday at 29.7C

Dyce in Aberdeen was declared the national hotspot by the Met Office today as temperatures hit 29.7C.

People across Scotland have been enjoying the summer heat with the majority of temperatures sitting above 20C.

While the record for Scotland’s hottest day in August of 32.9C has not been broken, many towns and cities have been feeling the heat.

However some of the windier spots in Scotland have been seeing much cooler temperatures with Lerwick boasting the coldest place in Scotland today at 13C.

The hot weather follows as parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands have been issued with an alert for “very high” risk of wild fires.

Here are some of the hottest places in the north-east, the Highlands and Islands today:

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire boasted the highest temperatures today with many places nearing 30C.

Dyce 29.7C

Aboyne 29.1C

Craibstone 28.7C

Fyvie Castle 28.3C

Moray

Kinloss 25.1C

Lossiemouth 24.2C

The Highlands

Tain 25.1C

Aviemore 25.1C

Lentran 23.2C

Drumnadrochit 23.1C

Kinbrace 20.6C

Argyll and Bute

Dunstaffnage, near Oban 20.5C

Tulloch Bridge, near Fort William 20.1C

Islands

Lerwick in Shetland claimed a different title in today’s weather as the coldest spot in Scotland at 13.3C.

Orkney – Kirkwall 15.8C

Stornoway Airport 14.8C

Shetland – Bodsound 14.5C

Isle of Harris – Quidinish 14.2C

Shetland – Fair Isle 13.9C

Shetland – Lerwick 13.3C