Big Bounce in Aberdeen raised £45,000 for children’s charities

The Bon Accord Centre has raised an incredible £45,000 for Charlie House and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Thousands of people packed the city centre last week for the return of the Big Bounce @ Bon Accord.

This was the first time the successful family event has run again since 2019.

More than 20 giant inflatables, including bouncy castles, bungee runs and obstacle courses were set up along Upperkirkgate and Schoolhill.

Families enjoyed the sun while playing on inflatables resembling pirate ships, tractors and dinosaurs, which were also found on the St Nicholas’s Centre rooftop garden and at Marischal Square.

Aberdeen Science Centre had some free activities for kids set up on the street, while there was also a face painting stand and musical entertainment for visitors to enjoy.

£45,000 was raised over four days by the Bon Accord Centre with support from Aberdeen Inspired.

Craig Stevenson, manager of Bon Accord, said: “It was fantastic to see Big Bounce back in the city centre.

“The event was a huge success across the four days with an incredible £45,000 raised shared between Great Ormond Street Hospital and Charlie House.”

