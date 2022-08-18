Controversial Ellon wheel park plans could be given the go-ahead next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Controversial plans to build a “unique” wheel park in the heart of Ellon could be given the go-ahead next week.

Ellon Wheel Park Group’s application for the 1950ft -long, facility will be considered by councillors on Tuesday.

It’s the next step for the group after its asset transfer for the lower Gordon Park was approved in June.

The ground will be leased to them for just £1 a month over the next 25 years.

Community asset transfer documents revealed the whole project would cost almost £800,000.

Group members had previously revealed their hopes to open the multi-wheeled facility in 2023 to tie in with Glasgow hosting the Cycling World Championships.

What would Ellon wheel park look like?

The new sports facility is expected to have two cycling tracks, a mountain bike pump track and a concrete skate park.

It would be suitable for BMX cycling, mountain biking, roller and in-line skating, skateboarding and wheelchair sports.

The park would allow wheel sport fans to enjoy their hobbies in a dedicated space away from vehicles and pedestrians.

It is also hoped that the new facility could inspire people to take up a new sport.

Lighting has not been included in the plan but it could be a “potential future project” for the group.

As no fencing has been proposed the wheel park would be open to all and free to use.

But it would be used by Ythan Cycle Club and the Wheel Park Group for classes, coaching, holiday camps and other events.

Worries wheel park could impact local events

The wheel park has proved to be a controversial project and has split opinions in the town.

More than 200 people wrote to the council backing the plan but 112 objected to it.

Supporters say the new facility would help to attract visitors to the area and provide physical and mental health benefits to its users.

Meanwhile, those opposed to the plan said it would result in a loss of green space, increase noise, create parking issues and overlook nearby residents.

They also said it was in the wrong location and could impact on local events regularly held in Gordon Park including the Gala, fun fair and fireworks.

Council planners support plan

But council chiefs have recommended the wheel park be approved.

Planners said the proposal is “appropriate” in terms of design and scale, and would not impact the character of the area.

They added: “It would provide an enhanced community facility on an area which is currently used by the local community.”

It was noted that the development would lead to a loss of young trees, wildflowers and daffodils that had been planted over the last five years.

Should the application be granted, they have asked that a compensatory planting scheme be approved before work can start.