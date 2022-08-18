Controversial Ellon wheel park plans could be given the go-ahead next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Controversial Ellon wheel park plans could be given the go-ahead next week

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
August 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 18, 2022, 12:35 pm
Ellon's Gordon Park could become the home of a new wheel park. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Ellon's Gordon Park could become the home of a new wheel park. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Controversial plans to build a “unique” wheel park in the heart of Ellon could be given the go-ahead next week.

Ellon Wheel Park Group’s application for the 1950ft -long, facility will be considered by councillors on Tuesday.

It’s the next step for the group after its asset transfer for the lower Gordon Park was approved in June.

The ground will be leased to them for just £1 a month over the next 25 years.

Community asset transfer documents revealed the whole project would cost almost £800,000.

Group members had previously revealed their hopes to open the multi-wheeled facility in 2023 to tie in with Glasgow hosting the Cycling World Championships.

This model shows what the proposed Ellon wheel park could look like. Supplied by Colin Allanach

What would Ellon wheel park look like?

The new sports facility is expected to have two cycling tracks, a mountain bike pump track and a concrete skate park.

It would be suitable for BMX cycling, mountain biking, roller and in-line skating, skateboarding and wheelchair sports.

The park would allow wheel sport fans to enjoy their hobbies in a dedicated space away from vehicles and pedestrians.

It is also hoped that the new facility could inspire people to take up a new sport.

Lighting has not been included in the plan but it could be a “potential future project” for the group.

As no fencing has been proposed the wheel park would be open to all and free to use.

But it would be used by Ythan Cycle Club and the Wheel Park Group for classes, coaching, holiday camps and other events.

The new wheel park would be built in the lower Gordon Park.

Worries wheel park could impact local events

The wheel park has proved to be a controversial project and has split opinions in the town.

More than 200 people wrote to the council backing the plan but 112 objected to it.

Supporters say the new facility would help to attract visitors to the area and provide physical and mental health benefits to its users.

Meanwhile, those opposed to the plan said it would result in a loss of green space, increase noise, create parking issues and overlook nearby residents.

They also said it was in the wrong location and could impact on local events regularly held in Gordon Park including the Gala, fun fair and fireworks.

Do you think the wheel park should be approved? Let us know what you think in our comments section below

The layout of the proposed wheel park in Ellon

Council planners support plan

But council chiefs have recommended the wheel park be approved.

Planners said the proposal is “appropriate” in terms of design and scale, and would not impact the character of the area.

They added: “It would provide an enhanced community facility on an area which is currently used by the local community.”

It was noted that the development would lead to a loss of young trees, wildflowers and daffodils that had been planted over the last five years.

Should the application be granted, they have asked that a compensatory planting scheme be approved before work can start.

