Driver arrested following one-car crash on A947 near Turriff

A driver has been arrested following a one-car crash near Turriff.

They were driving a car on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road when it was involved in a collision.

The incident took place just before 8am on Sunday morning.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries have been reported.

Officers attended and the driver was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended a single-vehicle crash on the A947 on Sunday, August 21, that happened around 7.55am.

“No one was injured and a woman, the driver of the car, has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.”