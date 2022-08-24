Man airlifted to hospital following van crash on A97 near Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man airlifted to hospital following van crash on A97 near Huntly

By Chris Cromar
August 24, 2022, 1:14 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 6:30 pm
A man has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on the A97 near Huntly. Picture: JasperImage
A man has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on the A97 near Huntly. Picture: JasperImage

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a van went off the road and crashed into a field.

An air ambulance, fire and police were called to the scene on the A97 Huntly to Glenkindie road, near Bogniebrae, at about 10.25am.

The road was closed while emergency services were on the scene.

Two fire appliances were also in attendance, with a spokeswoman confirming that they made the vehicle safe by using small tools and left the scene at 10.55am.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 10.25am on Wednesday, August 24, police were called to a report of a road crash involving one vehicle on the A97 near Huntly.

“Officers attended and a man has been taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“The road was reopened after the helicopter left the scene.”

