Man airlifted to hospital following van crash on A97 near Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a van went off the road and crashed into a field.

An air ambulance, fire and police were called to the scene on the A97 Huntly to Glenkindie road, near Bogniebrae, at about 10.25am.

The road was closed while emergency services were on the scene.

Two fire appliances were also in attendance, with a spokeswoman confirming that they made the vehicle safe by using small tools and left the scene at 10.55am.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 10.25am on Wednesday, August 24, police were called to a report of a road crash involving one vehicle on the A97 near Huntly.

“Officers attended and a man has been taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“The road was reopened after the helicopter left the scene.”