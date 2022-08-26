Kintore team raises £4,500 in recognition of colleague’s ‘brave’ cancer battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kintore team raises £4,500 in recognition of colleague’s ‘brave’ cancer battle

By Denny Andonova
August 26, 2022, 5:46 pm Updated: August 26, 2022, 6:01 pm
cancer fundraiser
A group of workers at Kintore-based OEG Offshore joined the Beach Ballistic event at Balmedie Country Park to raise funds for charity. Picture shows: (L-R): Ryan Duguid, Oliver Moore, Pawel Pasko, Craig Smith and Rebecca Laing with Kirsty Mortimer front centre. Image supplied by Big Partnership.

An Aberdeenshire team has raised thousands for charity in recognition of a colleague’s successful battle against cancer.

OEG Offshore workers Ryan Duguid, Oliver Moore, Craig Smith, Pawel Pasko and Rebecca Laing joined the Beach Ballistic event to support fellow team member Kirsty Mortimer.

The Kintore-based group tackled a “gruelling” 16k race and a 8k obstacle course at Balmedie Country Park, inspired by Ms Mortimer’s journey with breast cancer.

Ms Mortimer, who is a financial analyst at the firm, was diagnosed with the disease last year after discovering an unusual lump.

The 27-year-old then had chemotherapy and radiotherapy at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI), as well as a lumpectomy to prevent the cancer from spreading any further.

“It was a huge shock when I was first diagnosed with cancer last year,” she said. “After visiting the doctor, they thought that – due to my age – it was most likely a cyst.

“There was no family history of the disease, and I felt otherwise, well.

“However, further tests showed that it was breast cancer, which had already spread to my lymph nodes. Thankfully, it was caught early and my treatment was successful.

“It was an emotional day when I rang the bell to celebrate being cancer free.”

‘ARI staff showed me cancer doesn’t have to be a life sentence’

The group raised £2,250 through sponsorship for taking part in the challenge, which were then matched by OEG Offshore – taking the total to £4,500.

All of the money was donated to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s breast cancer unit and Aberdeen charity We Too, which works to empower families of children with disabilities.

Ms Mortimer, who was cheering the team as they navigated the challenging course, added: “It was very touching that my colleagues decided to take part in Beach Ballistic and OEG thought of me when deciding to match the fundraising.

“I can’t thank the staff at ARI enough for all they did for me, and all with a smile. They absolutely work their socks off to go above and beyond to make you feel very looked after.

The group braved a 16k race and an 8k obstacles course at the Beach Ballistic event. Image supplied by Big Partnership.

“If there’s one thing that I’ve taken away from all of this, is that cancer doesn’t have to be a life sentence. It can be manageable, and a positive mind set can be the first step in getting through it.

“The ARI staff and other cancer patients really encouraged this and I’m so happy to be able to give something back.”

‘Everyone is over the moon’

Ms Mortimer is now looking forward to joining her colleagues back in the office following two years of working from home.

Clive Hoskisson, UK managing director at OEG Offshore, said: “Kirsty is an amazing young woman who is a very popular and valued member of our team.

“We are thrilled she is back to full health, and it’s great to have her positive energy back in the office.

“Everyone is over the moon that her treatment has been successful, and fundraising seemed an appropriate way for us to mark her achievement and support others going through the same journey.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast
Cfine foodbank volunteers packing up food parcels at the charity's Poynernook Road base in Aberdeen. The organisation is in line for a £430,000 funding grant to help the city's hungry. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Foodbank boss slams council in row over funding to feed Aberdeen's hungry
0
Friends of Anchor have delivered a treat to nurses in the acute cancer ward at ARI. Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
'Walking on air': Friends of Anchor donate trainers to nursing team
0
Balmoral, Scotland, April 2016: A road to Balmoral Castle in spring, Aberdeenshire; Shutterstock ID 723790405; Purchase Order: SCM Touring Guide; Job: NE250
Queen now expected to meet new prime minister at Balmoral
0
CR0036446 Pictures by JASON HEDGES Pictures from the National Whisky Festival Scotland. Picture: L2R - Directors Phil and Imon Thompson at their stall. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Everything you need to know about the National Whisky Festival heading to Aberdeen
0
Molly and Paul Kerr.Picture courtesy of SSPCA and by Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Man banned from keeping dogs after 'accidentally' starving Border Collie Molly
Aberdeenshire and Orkney will be hit by a school worker strike in September.
Parents told to plan for closures while council prepares for school strikes
0
Aberdeen City Council's new committee conveners
Meet the power players: Aberdeen City Council chooses committee conveners
0
The roof structure of the Jubilee Arch was put in place on Friday. Supplied by Braemar Royal Highland Society.
Jubilee Arch begins to take shape ahead of Braemar Gathering
0
Asda bins
Asda barricades Bridge of Don bins due to fears they would be overwhelmed during…
1

More from Press and Journal

The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast
Friends of Anchor have delivered a treat to nurses in the acute cancer ward at ARI. Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
'Walking on air': Friends of Anchor donate trainers to nursing team
0
Post Thumbnail
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
0
Balmoral, Scotland, April 2016: A road to Balmoral Castle in spring, Aberdeenshire; Shutterstock ID 723790405; Purchase Order: SCM Touring Guide; Job: NE250
Queen now expected to meet new prime minister at Balmoral
0
Inverness' Helen Nelson has been named in Scotland's starting XV for the game against the USA. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Rugby: Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson says Summer Test series match with USA…
Pictured are Kathy and Alan Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns
Aberdeen picture framer hangs up 'for sale' sign
0