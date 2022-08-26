Kintore team raises £4,500 in recognition of colleague’s ‘brave’ cancer battle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire team has raised thousands for charity in recognition of a colleague’s successful battle against cancer.

OEG Offshore workers Ryan Duguid, Oliver Moore, Craig Smith, Pawel Pasko and Rebecca Laing joined the Beach Ballistic event to support fellow team member Kirsty Mortimer.

The Kintore-based group tackled a “gruelling” 16k race and a 8k obstacle course at Balmedie Country Park, inspired by Ms Mortimer’s journey with breast cancer.

Ms Mortimer, who is a financial analyst at the firm, was diagnosed with the disease last year after discovering an unusual lump.

The 27-year-old then had chemotherapy and radiotherapy at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI), as well as a lumpectomy to prevent the cancer from spreading any further.

“It was a huge shock when I was first diagnosed with cancer last year,” she said. “After visiting the doctor, they thought that – due to my age – it was most likely a cyst.

“There was no family history of the disease, and I felt otherwise, well.

“However, further tests showed that it was breast cancer, which had already spread to my lymph nodes. Thankfully, it was caught early and my treatment was successful.

“It was an emotional day when I rang the bell to celebrate being cancer free.”

‘ARI staff showed me cancer doesn’t have to be a life sentence’

The group raised £2,250 through sponsorship for taking part in the challenge, which were then matched by OEG Offshore – taking the total to £4,500.

All of the money was donated to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s breast cancer unit and Aberdeen charity We Too, which works to empower families of children with disabilities.

Ms Mortimer, who was cheering the team as they navigated the challenging course, added: “It was very touching that my colleagues decided to take part in Beach Ballistic and OEG thought of me when deciding to match the fundraising.

“I can’t thank the staff at ARI enough for all they did for me, and all with a smile. They absolutely work their socks off to go above and beyond to make you feel very looked after.

“If there’s one thing that I’ve taken away from all of this, is that cancer doesn’t have to be a life sentence. It can be manageable, and a positive mind set can be the first step in getting through it.

“The ARI staff and other cancer patients really encouraged this and I’m so happy to be able to give something back.”

‘Everyone is over the moon’

Ms Mortimer is now looking forward to joining her colleagues back in the office following two years of working from home.

Clive Hoskisson, UK managing director at OEG Offshore, said: “Kirsty is an amazing young woman who is a very popular and valued member of our team.

“We are thrilled she is back to full health, and it’s great to have her positive energy back in the office.

“Everyone is over the moon that her treatment has been successful, and fundraising seemed an appropriate way for us to mark her achievement and support others going through the same journey.”