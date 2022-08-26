‘Walking on air’: Friends of Anchor donate trainers to nursing team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of nurses are “walking on air” after being gifted a treat for their feet.

Friends of Anchor hand delivered a pair of Skechers trainers to each nurse working in the acute cancer care ward at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, following an inspired idea by the senior charge nurse Sharon Smith.

She has now been able to kit out her whole team – who sometimes clock up to 14,000 steps a day.

She said: “The nurses spend a great deal of time on their feet every day, averaging some 14,000 steps each shift, so having comfortable, supportive shoes makes all the difference.

“One member of the team said she felt like she was ‘walking on air’ after making the switch to her new Skechers.”

‘A boost to the staff’

Each ward within the Anchor unit at the ARI has a staff fund that can be utilised by the senior charge nurse.

Established in 2013, funds are built up using donations towards festive food for staff on the wards and practical items like water bottles and shoes.

Vicki Youngson, head of wellbeing at Friends of Anchor said: “When the senior charge nurse for Ward 114, Sharon Smith, came to us with the idea of gifting her staff comfy trainers, it was great to be able to turn this request around quickly, getting the correct size to each staff member – each of whom really appreciated the gift.

Ms Smith added: “I’m very grateful to Friends of Anchor’s donors for making this gift possible.

“It really does bring a boost to the staff knowing patients and their loved ones want to donate specifically towards the staff wellbeing and team morale. On behalf of the nurses here, thank you.”