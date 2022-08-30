‘Great day’ for parkour in Aberdeen – as more events geared up for city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Great day’ for parkour in Aberdeen – as more events geared up for city

By Chris Cromar
August 30, 2022, 5:11 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 5:46 pm
Picture supplied by Duncan Munro.
The parkour event took place in Aberdeen at the weekend. Picture supplied by Duncan Munro.

A parkour social enterprise from Aberdeen is looking forward to its next class after hosting a successful event in the Granite City.

The event, hosted by Parkour Expression, took place at St Nicholas Centre’s rooftop garden on Saturday, with a number of different sessions taking place, including for under-12s.

Parkour is an athletic training discipline in which people get from A to B in the most fluid way possible.

While the organisation is encouraging people to get involved in parkour through its classes, it is also supporting the development of coaches in the north-east.

Parkour in action. Picture supplied by Duncan Munro.

On Saturday, two coaches from Elgin were in Aberdeen teaching under-12s as they work towards coaching qualifications.

‘The kids were buzzing’

Founder and director of Parkour Expression, Duncan Munro said it was a “great day” for parkour in Aberdeen, adding: “The kids were buzzing but the coaches channelled their energies safely and with an element of fun into jumps and vaults around the walls of the roof garden.

A boy shows his parkour skills. Picture supplied by Duncan Munro.

“Working on precision of landing, moving quietly and efficiently, the classes help develop the skills of the participant while allowing them to progress at their own pace.”

Free class for parents

“As part of our family class for under-12s, we offer a free parents’ class to any who are interested.”

The next class takes place on Saturday, September 24.

