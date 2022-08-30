‘Great day’ for parkour in Aberdeen – as more events geared up for city

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A parkour social enterprise from Aberdeen is looking forward to its next class after hosting a successful event in the Granite City.

The event, hosted by Parkour Expression, took place at St Nicholas Centre’s rooftop garden on Saturday, with a number of different sessions taking place, including for under-12s.

Parkour is an athletic training discipline in which people get from A to B in the most fluid way possible.

While the organisation is encouraging people to get involved in parkour through its classes, it is also supporting the development of coaches in the north-east.

On Saturday, two coaches from Elgin were in Aberdeen teaching under-12s as they work towards coaching qualifications.

‘The kids were buzzing’

Founder and director of Parkour Expression, Duncan Munro said it was a “great day” for parkour in Aberdeen, adding: “The kids were buzzing but the coaches channelled their energies safely and with an element of fun into jumps and vaults around the walls of the roof garden.

“Working on precision of landing, moving quietly and efficiently, the classes help develop the skills of the participant while allowing them to progress at their own pace.”

Free class for parents

“As part of our family class for under-12s, we offer a free parents’ class to any who are interested.”

The next class takes place on Saturday, September 24.